



India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, held key discussions with Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papkyan during an official visit to Yerevan, focusing on bolstering defence cooperation between the two nations.





The meeting took place on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, as part of General Chauhan's four-day visit, which commenced on Sunday.





Talks centred on enhancing collaboration across a broad spectrum of security concerns vital to both India and Armenia.





In a notable gesture, General Chauhan inaugurated an IT Lab and Distance Learning Centre at the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Academy of the Armenian Armed Forces.





This initiative underscores India's commitment to supporting allied nations in modernising their military education infrastructure.





He also visited the National Defence Research University (NDRU) in Armenia, where he delivered an address to faculty and students.





His speech explored the shifting global security landscape, structural reforms in defence establishments, and technology's rising role as a pivotal element of national power.





General Chauhan emphasised the changing nature of warfare, particularly the revolution in military affairs driven by technological advancements.





He highlighted how technology is reshaping the character of conflict, especially with the shift towards multi-domain operations.





The CDS delved into emerging warfare domains, including cyber operations, electronic warfare (EW), space, and cognitive warfare.





Earlier, he engaged with Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces. Their interaction aimed to identify new opportunities for deepening defence ties and mutual capability enhancement.





This exchange reflected a shared resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership and foster joint military development.





On Monday, General Chauhan received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and formal welcome from the Armenian Armed Forces upon arrival in Yerevan.





He paid respects at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, laying a wreath in honour of the 1.5 million Armenians killed during the genocide.





The visit by the Indian defence delegation, headed by CDS Chauhan, signals a proactive step in fortifying bilateral defence relations amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) shared updates on these engagements via posts on X, detailing the office call, inaugurations, and addresses.





This outreach aligns with India's broader strategy to expand defence partnerships in regions facing complex security challenges.





