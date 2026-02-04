



US Congressman Rich McCormick has underscored the vital importance of the India-US strategic partnership for global peace and prosperity. This comes in the wake of a fresh trade agreement between the two nations.





Speaking to ANI in Washington DC, McCormick, who serves as co-chair of the India Caucus in the US Congress, highlighted the robust personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. He described their bond as a cornerstone of the alliance.





McCormick pointed to India's position as the world's most populous nation and one of its fastest-growing major economies. He predicted it will soon rank as the third-largest economy by GDP.





The congressman asserted that uniting the world's two largest democracies—India and the United States—could herald an era of enduring peace. He expressed a strong desire to see India flourish under this partnership.





Recent frictions over energy procurement and immigration were acknowledged by McCormick. Yet he remains optimistic, citing India's shift from Russian oil to US supplies as a stabilising force for the global order.





Such ties, he emphasised, are essential not just for bilateral gains but for the peace and prosperity of the entire world. McCormick's comments followed President Trump's announcement of the trade deal on Monday.





Trump revealed that the US would slash reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. He framed this reduction as a gesture of friendship and respect towards Prime Minister Modi.





In a Truth Social post, Trump recounted his morning conversation with Modi. He called the Indian leader one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected figure.





The US President claimed Modi had pledged to halt Russian oil purchases and ramp up imports from the United States, with potential sourcing from Venezuela as well. India also committed to lowering its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against US goods to zero.





Prime Minister Modi responded promptly on X, calling it a wonderful discussion with his "dear friend President Trump". He celebrated the news that Made in India products would now face a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.





Modi extended thanks on behalf of India's 1.4 billion people for this significant announcement. The exchange underscores the warmth in high-level ties.





McCormick elaborated on economic cooperation, noting both leaders' caution in preserving flexibility. Yet they prioritise key areas like major trade and defence purchases flowing through the US or Venezuela.





He voiced enthusiasm for deeper defence industry collaboration. India is already advancing in manufacturing components, such as parts for the C-130J aircraft.





McCormick affirmed a bright future for India-US defence ties, predicting mutual industrial benefits. This builds on India's strides in indigenous production and US technological partnerships.





The trade deal emerges amid broader discussions on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, as mentioned by Trump. It signals a recalibration in global energy flows and economic alignments. India's transition away from Russian oil aligns with US strategic interests. It could reshape energy markets and bolster Western supply chains.





For India, lower US tariffs open doors for its manufacturing sector, especially "Made in India" exports. This supports Modi's vision of economic self-reliance with global integration.





Defence cooperation holds particular promise, given India's military modernisation drive. Joint production of components like C-130J parts exemplifies growing industrial synergy.





Challenges like past misunderstandings on immigration persist. However, high-level diplomacy appears to be bridging gaps effectively.





McCormick's advocacy reflects bipartisan US support for India as a counterweight in the Indo-Pacific. The India Caucus plays a key role in fostering this momentum. As India eyes third-largest GDP status, its partnership with the US gains even greater geopolitical weight. Shared democratic values underpin long-term stability.





This deal may pave the way for further pacts in trade, energy, and defence. It reaffirms India-US ties as pivotal to a prosperous global order.





Based On ANI Report







