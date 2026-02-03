Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has sharply questioned the Indian government after US President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal between India and the United States.





In a post on X, Singhvi asked, "When did India outsource its trade announcements?" He highlighted that the deal, which reduces tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, was revealed by Washington rather than New Delhi.





The controversy erupted on 3 February 2026, when Trump stated that the two nations had agreed to the pact "out of friendship and respect" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump further claimed that India would cease purchasing Russian oil and would increase imports of US energy, technology, agriculture, and coal. No official confirmation from the Indian side had emerged at the time of Singhvi's remarks.





Singhvi's post read: "Trade deal announced...by Washington! Tariffs down from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. India to buy US energy, tech, agri & coal. One small constitutional question remains: When did India outsource its trade announcements? Official word from Saheb still awaited." The term "Saheb" appears to be a pointed reference to the Prime Minister.





This is not the first such instance criticised by Congress leaders. Earlier, MP Jairam Ramesh coined the term "Trump-nirbharta" to mock the government's reliance on US disclosures for key decisions. He cited last year's Operation Sindoor and the current trade deal as examples where India learned of its own policies from American sources.





Ramesh noted that details of a recent conversation between Modi and Trump were first shared by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, not by Indian officials. "It seems that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump spoke to each other today. This information has been provided not by the Indian side but by the US Ambassador to India," Ramesh wrote on X. He described this pattern as routine, with India discovering its government's actions via Trump or his appointees.





In response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman welcomed the development. Posting on X, she stated: "Good news for Made in India products. They will now face a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Thanking the leadership of PM @narendramodi and @POTUS for this development. People of our two large democracies stand to benefit." Her comments underscore potential advantages for Indian exports and bilateral ties.





The episode highlights ongoing tensions in India-US relations, particularly amid global trade shifts and India's efforts to diversify energy sources away from Russia. Critics like Singhvi and Ramesh argue it raises questions about sovereignty in foreign policy announcements, while supporters point to economic gains from lower tariffs.





As of 3 February 2026, the Indian government had yet to issue an official statement verifying the deal's terms. This delay has fuelled opposition narratives of opacity in high-level diplomacy.





