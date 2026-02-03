



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to engage in crucial discussions with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State in Washington DC on Tuesday.





The meeting, set for 3:30 pm local time, forms part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States.





This visit coincides with his participation in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on 4 February, hosted by Washington. The event aims to unite global partners to bolster cooperation on critical mineral supply chains.





These supply chains are vital for economic and national security, technological advancement, and the global energy transition. Ahead of the ministerial, the US Department of State emphasised the need for resilient networks amid growing geopolitical tensions.





The diplomatic engagement gains added momentum from a freshly announced India-US trade agreement. Jaishankar welcomed the pact on X, underscoring its potential to generate jobs, drive growth, and foster innovation across both economies.





He highlighted how it would reinforce India's 'Make in India' initiative and nurture trusted technology partnerships. Jaishankar described the opportunities in bilateral economic ties as vast, forming the bedrock of a robust strategic alliance.





The agreement emerged from a telephone conversation on Monday between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Under its terms, Washington has committed to slashing reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, effective immediately.





Modi expressed delight on X, noting that 'Made in India' products would now benefit from the reduced 18 per cent tariff. He extended thanks to Trump on behalf of India's 1.4 billion citizens for the announcement.





Modi portrayed the collaboration between the two largest economies and democracies as unlocking immense mutual opportunities. He affirmed India's support for Trump's leadership in promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity.





Trump, in his own social media post, detailed India's pledges to reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US to zero. He added that New Delhi would ramp up purchases of American products, surpassing USD 500 billion in value.





These purchases encompass energy, technology, agricultural goods, coal, and more. Trump lauded the personal rapport with Modi, claiming both leaders excel at 'getting things done'.





Their discussion also touched on efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump noted Modi's agreement to halt Russian oil imports and boost acquisitions from the US and potentially Venezuela.





This shift, Trump argued, would aid in ending the conflict, which he described as causing thousands of weekly deaths. The trade deal thus intertwines economic incentives with broader geopolitical objectives.





Beyond trade, India-US ties are expanding into critical minerals security. Earlier this month, a high-level Finance Ministerial convened by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed diversifying supply chains, particularly for rare-earth elements.





India was represented by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, alongside other major economies. Such forums underscore the strategic imperative of reducing dependencies on vulnerable sources.





On the defence front, bilateral relations are deepening steadily. A meeting on 27 January between a US Congressional delegation—led by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers—and Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh exemplified this.





Joined by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, the talks centred on enhancing defence industry collaboration. They advanced ties under the newly signed 10-year Major Defence Partnership Framework Agreement.





Jaishankar's arrival in Washington DC aligned precisely with the Modi-Trump call, amplifying the visit's significance. This confluence signals heightened strategic alignment between the two nations.





The 18 per cent tariff reduction serves as a catalyst, fuelling economic optimism and reinforcing defence and technology pillars. It positions India-US relations at a pivotal juncture amid global uncertainties.





As Jaishankar and Rubio convene, expectations run high for outcomes that could further solidify supply chain resilience and mutual security interests. The partnership, blending economic vigour with strategic depth, promises enduring benefits.





Based On ANI Report







