



National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a productive meeting with Saudi Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban in Riyadh on Wednesday. This encounter underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.





The discussions, as noted by the Indian Embassy in Riyadh via a post on X, encompassed bilateral cooperation alongside regional issues and other mutual interests. Doval's official visit, which commenced on Tuesday, highlights the momentum in high-level exchanges between the two nations.





Upon arrival, Doval received a warm welcome at the airport from India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, and Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr Saud Al-Sati. Such protocols signal the high regard both sides hold for this dialogue.





This visit follows closely on the heels of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation of two major terror incidents in India: the Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025 in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Red Fort incident on 10 November 2025 in New Delhi. Riyadh's swift denouncement reflects shared resolve against terrorism.





Just days prior, on 28 January 2026, the third meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group convened in Riyadh under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of the Strategic Partnership Council. Co-chaired by India's Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) Vinod Bahade and Saudi Arabia's Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation Ahmed Al-Eissa, the session yielded firm anti-terror commitments.





Both delegations unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms, including cross-border variants, with explicit references to the Pahalgam and Red Fort attacks on innocent civilians. This alignment bolsters India's narrative on state-sponsored terrorism, particularly in the context of regional threats.





The working group comprehensively reviewed ongoing security cooperation, addressing threats from global and regional terrorist groups. Exchanges focused on bolstering joint efforts against extremism, radicalisation, terror financing, misuse of technology by terrorists, and links between transnational organised crime and terrorism.





Further deliberations covered enhancements in bilateral legal, judicial, and law enforcement collaboration. These measures aim to create robust frameworks for intelligence sharing and operational synergy, vital amid evolving security challenges in South Asia and the Middle East.





The next Security Working Group meeting is slated for India at a mutually convenient date, promising continued institutional momentum. This follows preparatory diplomacy, such as Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra's engagement on 22 January with Arab ambassadors to review India-Arab ties and identify focus areas across sectors.





India-Saudi relations have evolved significantly in recent years, with Saudi Arabia emerging as one of India's top trading partners and crude oil suppliers. Defence and security cooperation forms a cornerstone, evidenced by joint military exercises, technology transfers, and investments in India's indigenous manufacturing under 'Make in India'.





Doval's Riyadh itinerary aligns with broader geopolitical shifts, including Saudi Arabia's diversification from traditional alliances and India's outreach in the Gulf amid tensions with neighbours. Riyadh's anti-terror stance post-Pahalgam and Red Fort attacks reinforces its role as a key partner in countering extremism.





For India, these engagements counterbalance pressures from Pakistan-sponsored terrorism while advancing energy security and economic ties. Saudi investments in Indian refineries, infrastructure, and now potentially defence sectors, amplify strategic depth.





Regionally, the talks likely touched on Red Sea stability, Houthi threats, and Iran’s influence—issues impinging on both nations' interests. Mutual concerns over Afghanistan's volatility and ISIS remnants further bind their security outlooks.





As Vision 2030 drives Saudi modernisation, opportunities for co-development in drones, cybersecurity, and maritime surveillance beckon. India's defence exports, including BrahMos missiles, could find new markets in the Kingdom.





Doval's visit thus cements a multifaceted alliance, blending hard security with soft power. It positions India-Saudi ties as a stabilising force in an arc of volatility stretching from the Arabian Sea to the Himalayas.





Based On ANI Report







