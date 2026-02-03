



Dr Samir V Kamat, Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has hailed the development of India's long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile as a game changer for the armed services.





Speaking to reporters, he expressed strong confidence in the system, noting its superior capabilities over the existing BrahMos missile due to significantly higher speeds and extended range.





The missile achieves hypersonic velocities of around Mach 5 to 6, far surpassing BrahMos, while offering a much greater operational range. DRDO has conducted two successful development trials, with a third trial planned imminently, paving the way for user evaluation trials and eventual induction into service.





This weapon follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory, reaching initial speeds of Mach 10 and sustaining an average of Mach 5 through multiple atmospheric skips, rendering it highly survivable against enemy radars. Its low-altitude flight profile, combined with high speed and manoeuvrability, evades detection by ground-based and ship-borne systems for most of its path, bolstered by indigenously developed sensors for precise terminal-phase engagement of moving targets.





Configured as a two-stage solid propulsion system, the missile accelerates rapidly post-launch, with the second stage enabling further propulsion before transitioning to an unpowered glide for final manoeuvres. Showcased during Republic Day celebrations, it represents DRDO's stride in hypersonic glide technology, distinct from conventional ballistic missiles in India's arsenal.





Currently focused on anti-ship and land-attack variants from land or ship platforms, the system promises to enhance naval strike capabilities dramatically. While an air-launched version is under consideration, weight constraints necessitate prioritising ground and sea-launched configurations first.





Dr Kamat's optimism aligns with recent budgetary support for indigenous defence, where the Union Budget allocated ₹1.39 lakh crore for domestic capital acquisitions and raised overall defence spending to ₹2.19 lakh crore. DRDO's capital budget saw a 15.6% increase, with total allocation reaching ₹29,100.25 crore, fuelling advancements in new technologies.





Looking ahead, DRDO prioritises aero engines, unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), quantum technologies, AI/ML, and advanced materials to integrate across future systems. On aero engines, the Chairman outlined the lengthy global development timeline of 10 to 13 years, projecting readiness for integration by 2035-36 if Cabinet Committee on Security approval comes this year.





The Kaveri engine, though not meeting TEJAS fighter thrust needs at 72 kN against the required 83-85 kN, finds new purpose in a derivative form for UCAVs without afterburner. This powers a substantial platform akin to TEJAS size, capable of carrying weapons as a true combat fighter rather than mere surveillance drone.





These developments underscore India's push towards self-reliance in defence, with hypersonic missiles poised to redefine maritime superiority amid evolving geopolitical threats.





Based On ANI Report







