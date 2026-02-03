



Johnnette Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a prominent Indian manufacturer of unmanned systems headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has marked a significant achievement by delivering the third batch of its indigenously developed JM-1 Loitering Munitions to the Indian Army.





This delivery forms part of a contract secured through the Emergency Procurement (EP) procedure, underscoring the urgency and strategic importance of these systems in bolstering India's defence posture. The timely completion of this order represents yet another milestone in the nation's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, enhancing operational readiness amid evolving security challenges.





Cumulatively, Johnnette Technologies has now supplied over 1,000 drones of various types to the Indian Army, all actively deployed in operational roles across diverse terrains. The repeat orders and progressive induction of these systems signal the Indian Armed Forces' deepening trust in the company's advanced technologies, which have proven mission-critical in real-world scenarios.





Central to this success is the JM-1 Loitering Munition, a precision-guided system that has already demonstrated its combat prowess during Operation Sindoor. In that high-stakes operation, the JM-1 executed precision strike missions with remarkable accuracy and reliability, thriving in high-threat environments and directly contributing to mission outcomes.





This tactical employment validated the munition's suitability for modern battlefields, where loitering munitions—often dubbed 'kamikaze drones'—offer operators the flexibility to loiter over targets before delivering lethal payloads.





The JM-1's performance has not only affirmed its battlefield effectiveness but also highlighted Johnnette's capability to deliver systems that meet the stringent demands of frontline forces. Adding to its prestige, the JM-1 Loitering Munition, alongside the JF-2 Tactical ISR UAV, was showcased by Indian Army Special Forces contingents at the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path.





This prominent display on the national stage emphasised the platforms' operational relevance and their integration into elite units, symbolising India's advancing indigenous defence ecosystem. Lt Cdr John Livingstone (Retd.), Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Johnnette Technologies, expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to support the Indian Army with home-grown combat systems.





He noted that the successful EP delivery reaffirms the Armed Forces' confidence in the company and underscores its unwavering commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat—the vision of a self-reliant India.





Notably, Johnnette's platforms incorporate over 80 per cent indigenous components and are entirely non-Chinese, ensuring supply chain security and technological sovereignty in sensitive defence applications.





The company's systems have been rigorously tested and proven at extreme altitudes reaching 18,000 feet, enabling operations in some of India's most challenging terrains, such as high-altitude border regions.





Johnnette played a pivotal role during Operation Sindoor, rapidly mobilising to support frontline troops in a high-tempo environment, further cementing its reputation for reliability under pressure. Founded in 2014 by Lt Cdr Livingstone, a former naval officer, Johnnette Technologies has rapidly ascended as a pioneer in India's unmanned systems landscape.





Specialising in advanced UAVs and loitering munitions for defence, the firm continues to innovate, with ongoing efforts to develop long-range strategic combat drones and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs). These advancements promise to expand India's aerial combat capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign imports and aligning with national goals for indigenous manufacturing.





The induction of over 1,000 Johnnette drones into Army service reflects a broader trend in India's defence modernisation, where private sector innovators are increasingly bridging capability gaps. Loitering munitions like the JM-1 represent a paradigm shift in tactical warfare, offering cost-effective, precise alternatives to traditional artillery or manned strikes, particularly against time-sensitive or mobile targets.





Their showcase at Republic Day not only boosts national morale but also signals to global observers India's growing prowess in asymmetric warfare technologies. As geopolitical tensions persist along India's borders, systems proven in operations like Sindoor provide a decisive edge, enhancing deterrence and response capabilities. Johnnette's emphasis on non-Chinese components addresses critical vulnerabilities in global supply chains, a lesson amplified by recent conflicts and trade disruptions.





Looking ahead, the company's MALE UCAV pursuits could position India among elite nations with persistent surveillance and strike platforms, akin to global leaders in drone warfare. This third-batch delivery thus transcends a mere transaction; it embodies India's strategic pivot towards technological autonomy, operational agility, and a robust defence industrial base.





Based On ANI Report







