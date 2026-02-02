



The Union Budget has strongly reinforced India's drive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, with sustained backing for deep-tech research, semiconductor self-sufficiency, and home-grown weapons systems.





DRDO Director General Binoy Kumar Das made these remarks on Sunday while addressing reporters in Kolkata, shortly after receiving an award at a JIS Group ceremony.





Das highlighted how shifting geopolitical dynamics and rapidly evolving warfare scenarios have rendered reliance on imports unsustainable for India. "Changing geopolitical realities and evolving war scenarios have made import dependence untenable," he stated emphatically, underscoring the urgency of building domestic capabilities.





This comes on the heels of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget announcement launching India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The initiative focuses on producing critical equipment and materials, fostering full-stack Indian intellectual property, and fortifying supply chains—key pillars for technological sovereignty.





Das spotlighted DRDO's breakthroughs in Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor chips, describing them as a "game changer" for radar and electronic warfare systems, especially in fighter aircraft. These chips offer superior performance in constrained environments where space and power are at a premium.





"In fighter aircraft, space and power are premium. GaN enables higher performance with optimal power and space requirements," Das explained. He pointed out that such advancements are vital for next-generation platforms, enhancing efficiency without compromising on capability.





Reflecting on India's historical struggles with technology denial regimes imposed by foreign powers, Das recalled the early phases of the country's missile programme. Even basic radar systems were once withheld, forcing Indian scientists to innovate under constraints.





"When we mastered systems, subsystems were choked. When subsystems were realised, basic components were denied," he noted. This pattern of successive barriers has only strengthened India's resolve to achieve self-reliance rather than perpetual dependence on external suppliers.





Looking ahead, Das estimated that mastering core semiconductor technologies could take another five to ten years. Yet, he remained optimistic: "Once we have our own chips, nobody can choke our production." This self-sufficiency would insulate India's defence ecosystem from global supply disruptions.





Modern warfare, according to Das, is increasingly defined by dominance in technology. Key attributes shaping future systems include greater autonomy, extended range, lighter platforms, and heightened lethality—areas where DRDO is focusing its efforts.





"We, the scientists, are now thinking like soldiers on the battlefield—what equipment is needed and how it should perform," Das revealed. This soldier-centric approach ensures that innovations are practical and battlefield-ready.





Responding to the Budget's defence allocations, Das praised the government's steadfast commitment. "The Union Budget reaffirmed the government's unwavering support for indigenous defence innovation," he said. DRDO has been tasked with pioneering next-generation technologies that surpass global benchmarks.





Notably, funding has never been a limiting factor for DRDO. "We were asked to work on next-generation technologies that nobody else in the world has," Das added, signalling ample resources to pursue ambitious projects.





Morale among DRDO scientists is at an all-time high, fuelled by a profound confidence in India's prowess to design, develop, and deploy world-class defence technologies indigenously. Das encapsulated this sentiment: "India today believes it can lead the world in defence technology."





These developments align with broader Atmanirbhar Bharat goals, positioning India as a frontrunner in defence innovation amid intensifying global competition.





Based On PTI Report







