



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in New Delhi on Monday, expressing delight at the engagement and hailing the President's support for India's Vision MAHASAGAR. This vision aims to foster economic prosperity and security across the region, with Seychelles positioned as a vital maritime neighbour.





In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that Herminie would later meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voicing confidence that these discussions would unlock fresh opportunities for cooperation between New Delhi and Victoria. The meetings underscore the strengthening of bilateral ties amid shared regional priorities.





President Herminie's state visit to India, his first since taking office in October 2025, commenced on Sunday following prior engagements in Chennai and Mumbai. The trip marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles, highlighting their enduring partnership.





During stops in Chennai and Mumbai, Herminie engaged with stakeholders in governance, industry, coastal management, and health sectors. These interactions, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasise Seychelles' strategic role in India's Vision MAHASAGAR and New Delhi's dedication to the Global South.





In Chennai, Herminie, accompanied by Seychelles Health Minister Marvin Nolan Fanny, consulted Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of SIMS Hospital, on a collaborative healthcare roadmap. Discussions covered super-speciality medical outreach, hospital infrastructure, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines, and dialysis expansion for sustainable solutions.





In Mumbai, the President met Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and participated in an India-Seychelles Business Roundtable. The focus lay on maritime trade, the blue economy, and sustainable development to bolster investment and cooperation.





Herminie's New Delhi itinerary includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. These talks are set to advance bilateral relations while addressing regional and international matters of mutual concern. The visit concludes on 10 February.





Based On ANI Report







