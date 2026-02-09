



Seychelles President Patrick Herminie has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour for the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence Day. He extended the invitation during a joint press meet with PM Modi in New Delhi on Monday.





President Herminie described his visit as a reflection of the longstanding friendship and mutual respect between India and Seychelles. He noted that this year marks the golden jubilee of diplomatic relations between the two nations, coinciding with Seychelles' independence milestone in June.





As Indian Ocean states, both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability. They emphasised joint responsibility for safety, stability, and lawful activities in the western Indian Ocean.





Collaboration in maritime surveillance, security, and defence capacity building plays a vital role in countering piracy, international crime, and threats to critical sea lanes, President Herminie stated.





He praised India's support for renewable energy and resilience initiatives in Seychelles. The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme has bolstered institutional capabilities and human resources.





Tourism remains a cornerstone of the Seychelles economy, with India emerging as a key market aided by enhanced air connectivity. Discussions also covered trade, investment, and expanded collaboration opportunities.





India's health diplomacy, including medical expertise sharing and institutional partnerships, has brought tangible benefits to Seychelles. The leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on exchanging successful digital solutions for digital transformation.





PM Modi welcomed Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, highlighting defence and maritime cooperation as key pillars of bilateral ties.





He announced a special economic package of 175 million dollars for Seychelles, targeting projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence, and maritime security. This builds on India's development partnership aligned with Seychelles' priorities.





Prior to the press meet, the leaders held bilateral talks. President Herminie paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, with the Ministry of External Affairs noting how Gandhi's principles continue to inspire the India-Seychelles partnership.





This marks President Herminie's first visit to India since taking office in October 2025. He arrived in New Delhi on Sunday after engagements in Chennai and Mumbai.





Based On ANI Report







