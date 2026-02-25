



Around a dozen US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters have landed at an Israeli Air Force base in southern Israel, marking a significant escalation in the American military build-up across the Middle East.





This deployment comes against the backdrop of soaring tensions between the United States and Iran, with fears mounting of a potential conflict over Tehran's nuclear program.





The advanced fifth-generation jets, renowned for their unmatched stealth, speed, and air superiority capabilities, departed from RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom on the morning of 24 February.





Flight tracking data and aircraft spotters confirmed that 12 F-22s took off, though one returned to base owing to a technical glitch; the aircraft flew with transponders off but were escorted by refuelling tankers with active signals.





US officials have verified the arrival, describing it as part of preparations amid ongoing nuclear negotiations set for a third round in Geneva on 26 February.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed with approval from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for a counterproposal, faces US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the talks.





The core dispute centres on uranium enrichment, with Washington demanding Iran relinquish any capacity to produce nuclear weapons, while Tehran insists on its sovereign right to peaceful nuclear technology.





President Donald Trump, in his first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday, underscored his preference for diplomacy but vowed never to permit the "world's number one sponsor of terror" to acquire nuclear arms.

​

Trump referenced Operation Midnight Hammer, the US airstrikes in June 2025 that targeted key Iranian nuclear sites like Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan using B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles during a brief Israel-Iran war.

​

He warned that Iran persists in rebuilding its programme despite post-strike cautions, and now develops long-range missiles capable of striking US territory.

​

The F-22s join dozens of other US jets—including F-35s, F-15s, and F-16s—spotted en route to the region by the Military Air Tracking Alliance, alongside tankers and cargo flights, forming the largest US presence since the 2003 Iraq invasion.





Israeli officials view a US strike on Iran as "inevitable," with one senior figure telling Channel 12 that a diplomatic breakthrough would be the "surprise of the year."





Top Israeli and US military leaders have held discussions, with IDF Chief Eyal Zamir presenting strike options to Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, urging against prolonged talks.

​

Ahead of Trump's speech, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe briefed Congress on the build-up; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it "serious," demanding justification to the American public.

​

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt affirmed diplomacy as the priority but affirmed Trump's readiness to deploy "lethal force" if required.

​

Iran, meanwhile, conducted IRGC drills on its southern coast, simulating attacks on ships and shore targets with drones, mortars, and missiles, while officials pledge commitment to talks.

​

Tehran has vowed retaliation against US and Israeli targets should strikes occur, heightening regional stakes as the US bolsters deterrence.

​

This rare operational deployment of F-22s to an Israeli base—distinct from routine exercises—underscores the gravity of the moment in the protracted US-Iran confrontation.





Agencies







