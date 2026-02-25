



Lockheed Martin has unveiled a scale model of the upgraded F-22 Raptor, dubbed “Raptor 2.0”, at the Air & Space Forces Association’s annual Warfare Symposium.





This production-representative model showcases stealthy external fuel tanks and underwing infrared sensor pods, marking a significant evolution for the aircraft as it nears the end of its service life.





Until now, the fuel tanks appeared only in renderings and a single distant photograph offering scant details. The sensor pods, or their mock-ups, have been observed more closely during flight testing. The model provides the clearest view yet of these enhancements.





The most striking feature is the new stealthy fuel tanks, essential for extending the F-22’s range to meet the demands of potential conflicts in the vast Indo-Pacific theatre. Historically, the Raptor’s limited endurance relied on non-stealthy 600-gallon drop tanks, unsuitable against advanced air defences.





These older tanks remain standard on Alaska-based F-22s for long-range intercept missions. The new faceted, low-drag tanks can be jettisoned to restore peak performance and minimise radar cross-section, yet Lockheed Martin anticipates their use even in direct combat scenarios.





Positioned outboard of the tanks are stealthy pods housing an advanced infrared search and track (IRST) system. Originally planned for the F-22 but cancelled due to costs, this capability now returns amid evolving threats.





Though stealthy, the IRST pods will slightly increase the aircraft’s radar signature, a trade-off deemed worthwhile. IRST excels at detecting stealthy targets, increasingly vital in the Pacific, and enables data-sharing with ‘clean’ F-22s to boost situational awareness.





Lockheed Martin calls this the Advanced Sensor Pod, though specifics remain undisclosed. In March 2024, an F-22 was photographed with what appeared to be these tanks and pods—or mock-ups—during testing.





The US Air Force’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget confirmed completion of wind tunnel, flight planning, and ground tests for the tanks by late 2023, with flight trials starting in early 2024. Deliveries to squadrons are slated for March 2026, post developmental and operational testing.





For the IRST pods, the budget outlined maturation towards a FY2024 flight demonstration, followed by a production decision. Developmental testing is set for Q3 FY2025, with operational evaluation in Q4 FY2026.





These underwing stores open possibilities for other stealthy payloads matching their form factors, such as additional sensors or electronic warfare systems. This flexibility enhances the F-22’s adaptability.





Less visible upgrades include boosted processing power, improved radar, communications, and defensive aids. F-22s are also testing a mirror-like stealth coating, now appearing on other jets and serving as a testbed for technologies bound for the sixth-generation F-47.





The scale model offers the best preview of “Raptor 2.0” as it bridges the gap until the F-47 enters service, ensuring the Raptor remains formidable.





Agencies







