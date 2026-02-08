Greek Minister Says India Now Essential Ally For Europe Amid FTA Push
Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has described India as an indispensable partner for Europe, emphasising its rising strategic and economic importance. Speaking at the inaugural India-EU Forum 2026 in New Delhi, he noted a significant shift in European perceptions of India.
In the past, Dendias remarked, India might have been viewed as a "nice-to-have" rather than essential. "Now India is necessary-to-have," he declared during a special fireside chat on 7 February.
The minister voiced strong support for the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), predicting substantial mutual benefits. "The Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India, I think, will serve a huge purpose, both for Europe, and individually for Greece as well," he stated.
The two-day Track 1.5 forum, organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ananta Centre, concluded on 7 February. It gathered over 200 senior policymakers, industry leaders, strategic experts, and thought leaders from India and EU member states.
Discussions spanned trade, security, technology, and geopolitical domains, aiming to strengthen India-EU cooperation. The event followed the recent India-EU Summit and FTA conclusion, focusing on translating strategic convergence into practical outcomes.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session on 6 February. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal participated in a special session that day.
Dendias' comments underscore Greece's particular enthusiasm for deeper ties with India amid evolving global dynamics.
Based On ANI Report
No comments:
Post a Comment