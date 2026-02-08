



Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has described India as an indispensable partner for Europe, emphasising its rising strategic and economic importance. Speaking at the inaugural India-EU Forum 2026 in New Delhi, he noted a significant shift in European perceptions of India.





In the past, Dendias remarked, India might have been viewed as a "nice-to-have" rather than essential. "Now India is necessary-to-have," he declared during a special fireside chat on 7 February.





The minister voiced strong support for the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), predicting substantial mutual benefits. "The Free Trade Agreement between the European Union and India, I think, will serve a huge purpose, both for Europe, and individually for Greece as well," he stated.





The two-day Track 1.5 forum, organised by India's Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Ananta Centre, concluded on 7 February. It gathered over 200 senior policymakers, industry leaders, strategic experts, and thought leaders from India and EU member states.





Discussions spanned trade, security, technology, and geopolitical domains, aiming to strengthen India-EU cooperation. The event followed the recent India-EU Summit and FTA conclusion, focusing on translating strategic convergence into practical outcomes.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the inaugural session on 6 February. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal participated in a special session that day.





Dendias' comments underscore Greece's particular enthusiasm for deeper ties with India amid evolving global dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







