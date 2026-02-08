



General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of the Army Staff, has reviewed counter-terrorism operations and the security situation in Jammu's forward areas. His visit underscored the Indian Army's commitment to operational excellence amid ongoing challenges.





During the tour, the Army Chief attended a high-level security review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah. He also visited the White Knight Headquarters in Jammu on Friday, followed by inspections in the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri on Saturday.





At the Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), operating under the White Knight Corps, General Dwivedi received briefings on current counter-terrorism efforts. Officials detailed the effectiveness of the security grid and measures to ensure sustained vigilance in the rugged terrain of these districts.





Discussions centred on bolstering inter-agency synergy and integrating advanced technologies to sharpen operational capabilities. The Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo) specialises in disrupting terror networks across the demanding landscapes of Rajouri and Poonch.





General Dwivedi praised all ranks for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and resolve in the face of arduous conditions. He highlighted their role in upholding a high state of readiness.





The visit reaffirmed the Indian Army's emphasis on vigilance, preparedness, and excellence in counter-terrorism operations.





Based On PTI Report







