



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to deploy Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets for a bilateral air exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) near the Malacca Strait on 9 February. This drill, the IAF's first international engagement of 2026, will unfold in the North Malacca Strait vicinity of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.





India plans to field four to six Su-30MKI aircraft, launched from bases in the Andaman and Nicobar chain. The RTAF will match this with a comparable contingent of JAS 39 Gripen fighters, ferried from Thai airfields. Supporting assets include IAF mid-air refuelling tankers and an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) platform, elevating the exercise's tactical sophistication.





Defence sources emphasise interoperability as the cornerstone objective, fostering seamless coordination and the sharing of operational best practices between the two air forces. Maritime search and rescue scenarios will feature prominently, bolstered by naval vessels at sea to simulate real-world contingencies.





The exercise also prioritises testing logistical endurance and sustained operations in island environments—a vital skill for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where strategic tensions persist. This aligns with heightened IAF activity post-Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's proactive defence posture.





The drill forms part of a bustling IAF calendar, with upcoming engagements alongside France, the United States, and Greece over the next two months. Recent participations include Exercise Garud with France and AviaIndra with Russia, reflecting robust multinational ties.





India-Thailand defence ties have deepened under the 'Act East' policy, evolving from the 2003 Joint Working Group on security cooperation. A 2012 Memorandum of Understanding formalised joint exercises, coordinated patrols, counter-terrorism efforts, anti-piracy operations, training exchanges, and high-level visits.





Thailand's pivotal Southeast Asian position and shared maritime boundaries amplify its strategic value to India. The Ministry of External Affairs views Bangkok as essential for regional stability, particularly amid IOR flux. This air exercise promises to fortify operational synergy in an arena of escalating geopolitical import.





Agencies







