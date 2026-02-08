



ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan has revealed that the Indian Space Research Organisation is actively developing reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology to enhance cost-effective access to space.





Speaking on the sidelines of a convocation at D Y Patil International University in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, he emphasised that the program remains at an experimental stage. Reusable vehicles, he noted, undoubtedly reduce launch costs significantly.





Dr Narayanan addressed concerns over competition from private players like SpaceX, asserting that ISRO does not perceive them as rivals. "We do not consider this as competition with anybody," he stated.





"The Indian space program is meant for India. Strength only respects strength, and without a vibrant space program, no one will support us." This underscores ISRO's focus on national priorities.





Regarding the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, the chairman confirmed a target launch in 2027, preceded by three uncrewed missions. While exact dates for the first uncrewed flight are yet to be finalised, both the current and next year have been designated as "Gaganyaan years." Progress, he affirmed, is on track.





Looking ahead to planetary explorations, Dr Narayanan highlighted that Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 have received approval, with execution slated around 2028.





The Shukrayaan mission to Venus is also advancing according to schedule, reflecting ISRO's ambitious interplanetary agenda.





On recent PSLV mission challenges, the ISRO chief adopted an optimistic stance, describing them not as setbacks but as valuable learning opportunities. Committees are currently analysing data to deepen system understanding, with detailed findings to be released post-review.





Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, ISRO aims to grow India's space economy from its current 2 per cent global share to 8 per cent. The emphasis lies on addressing national requirements and benefiting ordinary citizens through indigenous advancements.



