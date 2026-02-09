



Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras), in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), have unveiled a ground breaking 80mm rocket system designed specifically for helicopter deployment.





This indigenous innovation promises a range of 10 to 12 kilometres, marking a significant leap in India's aerial munitions capabilities. The project aligns seamlessly with the nation's push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The rocket, engineered for unguided yet highly precise strikes, integrates advanced propulsion and guidance technologies. Developed over several years at IIT-Madras's Sudha Murty Centre for Electronic Systems and Instrumentation, it leverages cutting-edge research in aerodynamics and materials science.





BEL, a stalwart in India's defence electronics sector, has handled the production scaling and integration aspects, ensuring compatibility with existing helicopter platforms.





Helicopters such as the HAL Dhruv and indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand stand to benefit immensely from this munition. The 80mm calibre strikes an optimal balance between payload capacity and launch pod compatibility, allowing for salvo fire without compromising aircraft stability.





Trials conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga have validated the rocket's performance, with impacts achieving sub-10-metre accuracy under simulated combat conditions.





What sets this rocket apart is its modular warhead design, offering high-explosive fragmentation, anti-armour, and airburst variants. Propulsion relies on a solid-fuel motor delivering sustained thrust, propelling the 12-kilogram projectile to speeds exceeding Mach 2. Guidance enhancements, including inertial navigation with optional GPS augmentation, mitigate wind drift and enable beyond-visual-range engagements—crucial for modern asymmetric warfare scenarios.





This collaboration exemplifies the synergy between academia and industry in India's defence ecosystem. IIT-Madras provided the foundational R&D, including computational fluid dynamics simulations and finite element analysis for structural integrity. BEL contributed expertise in ruggedized electronics, fuse systems, and quality assurance, drawing from its experience with systems like the Akash missile and naval guns.





The development timeline reflects efficient project management. Initiated in 2022 amid calls for lightweight helicopter armaments, prototypes underwent static firings by mid-2024. Live helicopter trials in early 2026 confirmed the 10-12 km envelope, with plans for extended-range variants using ramjet augmentation already in the pipeline. Environmental testing ensured reliability in diverse terrains, from Himalayan highs to coastal humidity.





Cost-effectiveness remains a cornerstone. Priced at approximately one-tenth of imported equivalents, the rocket slashes lifecycle expenses for the Indian Armed Forces. BEL's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, equipped with automated winding machines for motor casings, enables high-volume production—targeting 5,000 units annually by 2028.





Strategically, this rocket bolsters India's rotary-wing fleet amid border tensions. It equips helicopters for rapid suppression of enemy air defences (SEAD) and close air support, complementing systems like the Helina anti-tank missile. Integration with the LCH's glass cockpit allows pilots to designate targets via helmet-mounted displays, enhancing situational awareness.





User feedback from Indian Army Aviation Corps trials has been overwhelmingly positive. "The rocket's minimal recoil preserves nap-of-the-earth flight profiles," noted a test pilot. Recoil mitigation through pod-mounted dampers ensures sustained firing rates of up to 8 rounds per minute, ideal for troop extractions under fire.





Future iterations may incorporate seeker heads for fire-and-forget capability, positioning the system against global peers like the US Hydra 70 or Russian S-8. Export potential looms large, with interest from Southeast Asian nations seeking affordable helicopter upgrades. BEL's marketing arm is already pitching it at DefExpo 2026.





Challenges during development were not insignificant. Early prototypes grappled with motor burn inconsistencies, resolved via IIT-Madras's additive manufacturing of custom nozzles. Electromagnetic compatibility testing against helicopter avionics demanded iterative shielding redesigns, but these hurdles have fortified the final product.





This endeavour underscores IIT-Madras's rising stature in defence R&D. Beyond rocketry, the institute contributes to UAV swarms and quantum sensors for the DRDO. BEL, with its ₹18,000 crore order book, views the rocket as a gateway to private sector tie-ups under the iDEX scheme.





In essence, the 80mm rocket heralds a new era for Indian helicopter armaments—precise, potent, and proudly indigenous. As induction nears by late 2026, it will sharpen the edge of India's aerial warriors, deterring adversaries while fuelling the defence indigenisation dream.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







