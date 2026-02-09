



Sweden's defence manufacturer SAAB has put forward an ambitious proposal to the Indian government, aiming to establish what it describes as the world's most advanced aerospace industry. This initiative centres on the integration of the Gripen-E fighter jet into the Indian Air Force (IAF), encompassing multi-layered design, production, and maintenance capabilities.





Speaking at the Singapore Air Show, held from 3 to 8 February 2026, Mikael Franzen, Chief Marketing Officer for Gripen and Vice President of Business Area Aeronautics at SAAB, outlined the offer. He emphasised that the Gripen-E represents the most modern and cost-effective fighter jet system available, promising to significantly enhance the IAF's air power.





Franzen highlighted the Gripen-E's world-leading sensor and networking capabilities, which deliver the highest availability of any fighter jet. This ensures an unrivalled combat mass, enabling the IAF to counter adversaries effectively. He noted that the Gripen would integrate seamlessly alongside the IAF's existing Rafale and Tejas fighters.





The proposal identifies two key gaps that the Gripen-E can fill within the IAF's fleet. Firstly, it offers a platform for rapid induction in large numbers. Secondly, it serves as a technology powerhouse, with proven methods for constant updates, upgrades, and incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, positioning the IAF as masters of net-centric warfare, electronic warfare, and the kill chain.





A standout feature of the Gripen-E is its rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, which Franzen claims place it ahead of all other fighter aircraft. Uniquely, the Gripen allows for the incorporation of new technology without significant fleet downtime, thanks to its ability to rapidly qualify and certify new software.





Moreover, the Gripen is the only fighter that enables air forces to build, qualify, incorporate, and certify their own software independently of the manufacturer. This flexibility underscores its adaptability for modern combat requirements.





SAAB's offer includes the largest technology transfer and capability infusion in the history of defence aviation. It would engage over 300 tier-1, 2, and 3 companies, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), fostering substantial job creation and industrial growth in India.





This partnership positions the Gripen as a stepping stone for India's indigenous fighter projects, such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The infusion of new technologies and industrial capabilities would bolster these domestic efforts significantly.





At the heart of the proposal is a commitment to swift delivery: aircraft could be supplied as early as the third year from contract signature. This would be followed by a steep ramp-up in production capacity, allowing the IAF to expand its fleet options rapidly.





SAAB's blueprint extends beyond aircraft assembly. It envisages initial production in Sweden, transitioning to full-scale manufacturing in India at pace. Simultaneously, it would cultivate an Indian ecosystem involving local companies, potentially forming a regional industrial hub with export opportunities.





The proposal empowers the IAF to integrate customised national software and AI into the Gripen's highly agile avionics platform. As processing power and AI evolve, these platforms can scale rapidly, ensuring long-term relevance.





SAAB's differentiated offer combines a future-proof aircraft with a robust 'Make in India' framework. This would create the backbone for next-generation aircraft, delivering capabilities currently beyond the reach of any existing fighter jet.





The timing of this pitch aligns with India's ongoing military modernisation drive, amid regional security challenges. As the IAF seeks to address squadron shortages and enhance technological edges, SAAB's comprehensive package could emerge as a compelling contender in India's multi-role fighter procurement landscape.





Based On PTI Report







