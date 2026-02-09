



India and Canada have agreed to establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers as part of ongoing bilateral efforts to enhance cooperation in national security and crime prevention.





The agreement was reached during National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Ottawa, where he met with Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada.





The discussions underscored the desire to strengthen the working relationship between the two countries within their regular bilateral security dialogue.





The establishment of liaison officers is intended to streamline communications and enable timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern. Officials highlighted that this mechanism would support cooperation on matters such as the illegal flow of drugs, including fentanyl precursors, and the operations of transnational organised crime networks. By creating formal channels between respective agencies, both sides expect faster responses and closer coordination on shared security priorities.





A key outcome of the talks was the agreement to develop a shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues. This framework aims to translate high-level commitments into practical collaboration and concrete actions, fostering closer alignment on policy and operational priorities.





Both nations also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information sharing related to cybersecurity matters. This reflects a common recognition of cyber threats as a critical dimension of national security and the need for coordinated defensive and incident-response capabilities.





The discussions similarly reaffirmed ongoing collaboration in fraud prevention and immigration enforcement, with the caveat that all activities would proceed in accordance with domestic laws and international obligations.





In parallel to the Drouin meeting, Doval held talks with Gary Anandasangaree, Canada’s Minister for Public Safety, on the preceding day. The sequence of discussions and engagements during this visit illustrates the breadth of India-Canada collaboration across security, law enforcement, and cybersecurity domains.





The overarching message from both sides emphasised a shared commitment to bolstering bilateral cooperation in ways that safeguard the safety and security of citizens while respecting respective legal frameworks and international norms.





Overall, the discussions signal a forward-looking approach to security cooperation, with practical mechanisms aimed at improving information exchange, joint operational capability, and policy alignment. The establishment of liaison officers stands as a tangible step toward more integrated bilateral action on a range of security and enforcement challenges facing both countries.





Based On ANI Report







