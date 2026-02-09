



Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie has arrived in New Delhi, marking the culmination of engagements in Chennai and Mumbai during his state visit to India.





The visit, which extends until 10 February, represents his inaugural trip to the country since taking office in October 2025. It also coincides with the milestone of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.





In Chennai and Mumbai, President Herminie engaged with stakeholders across governance, industry, coastal management, and health sectors to bolster bilateral cooperation. Accompanied by Seychelles Minister of Health Marvin Nolan Fanny, he met Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of SIMS Hospital in Chennai.





Discussions centred on a collaborative roadmap for healthcare enhancement, encompassing super-speciality medical outreach, hospital infrastructure, digital health integration, workforce support, affordable medicines, and dialysis expansion.





In Mumbai, the President held talks with India's Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal. He also participated in the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable, exploring opportunities in maritime trade, the blue economy, and sustainable development to deepen economic ties.





Upon arrival at New Delhi airport, President Herminie received a ceremonial welcome from Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted Seychelles' strategic role as a key maritime neighbour and vital partner in India's Vision MAHASAGAR, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to the Global South.





During his stay in the capital, the Seychelles leader is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These talks will focus on fortifying bilateral relations while exchanging perspectives on regional and international matters of mutual interest.





