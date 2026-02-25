



The 10th meeting of the India-Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter Terrorism convened in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in bilateral security cooperation.





Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism in India's Ministry of External Affairs, Vinod Bahade, led the Indian delegation, while Nadav Eschar, Head of the Strategic Affairs Division in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Israeli side.





This gathering underscored the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations amid evolving global terror threats.





Both delegations emphasised the critical need for robust bilateral efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms. They issued a unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, including cross-border variants, and reaffirmed their zero-tolerance stance. The joint statement highlighted the shared resolve to dismantle terror networks and their enablers.





The discussions spotlighted recent atrocities that have scarred both countries. Israel recalled the horrific terror attack on 7 October 2023, which claimed numerous lives and exposed vulnerabilities to coordinated assaults. India pointed to the dastardly attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, which similarly demanded swift justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.





Delegates stressed that these incidents illustrate the persistent and borderless nature of terrorism. They called for holding attackers, their sponsors, financiers, and proxies fully accountable through international mechanisms. This approach reflects a pragmatic recognition that isolated national responses fall short against transnational threats.





A key focus was the necessity for sustained, multifaceted action against terrorism. The two sides pledged to enhance multilateral collaboration, particularly within the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). These platforms offer avenues for harmonising policies on terror financing and sanctions.





The meeting delved into regional and global terror dynamics. Participants exchanged insights on threats from extremist groups operating in South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. This included analysis of how geopolitical tensions fuel radicalisation and cross-border incursions.





Emerging challenges dominated much of the agenda. Both nations expressed alarm over terrorist recruitment tactics, often leveraging online propaganda to target vulnerable populations. The abuse of emerging technologies for malign purposes drew particular scrutiny, with delegates noting the rapid evolution of these risks.





Financing of terrorism emerged as a pressing concern. The discussions covered illicit funding streams, including cryptocurrencies and hawala networks, which sustain terror operations. India and Israel committed to sharing intelligence to disrupt these financial lifelines.





Technological threats took centre stage, with a spotlight on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones. Terror groups have increasingly weaponised these platforms for surveillance, smuggling, and attacks, as seen in various conflict zones. The meeting addressed countermeasures, including detection systems and regulatory frameworks.





Artificial intelligence (AI) featured prominently as a double-edged sword. While AI bolsters counter-terrorism defences, its misuse by adversaries—for planning attacks or deepfake propaganda—poses novel dangers. Both sides advocated for ethical AI guidelines tailored to security needs.





To counter these threats, the delegations outlined practical cooperation measures. Training programmes for law enforcement and intelligence personnel will expand, focusing on drone interdiction and cyber defence. Exchange of best practices will foster innovation in threat assessment.





Cybersecurity emerged as a vital domain for joint efforts. With terrorists exploiting digital vulnerabilities, India and Israel plan to bolster real-time information sharing. This includes protocols for rapid alerts on cyber-enabled terror plots.





Law enforcement and judicial ties will strengthen further. Enhanced mutual legal assistance requests aim to expedite extraditions and evidence sharing. This builds on existing mechanisms to ensure terrorists face justice regardless of borders.





The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to tackle terrorism's root causes. Delegates recognised that military action alone suffices not; socioeconomic factors and ideological extremism demand parallel attention. Cultural exchanges and deradicalisation initiatives were floated as complementary tools.





Looking ahead, the JWG framework will evolve to address hybrid threats. Regular dialogues, tabletop exercises, and technology transfers are on the horizon. This 10th edition reaffirms India-Israel ties as a bulwark against terror, setting a precedent for like-minded nations.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longstanding rapport with Israeli leadership, including Benjamin Netanyahu, provides political impetus. Their personal engagements have elevated counter-terrorism from routine to strategic priority, embedding it within the broader India-Israel partnership.





In summary, the New Delhi conclave signals a proactive alliance. By aligning on intelligence, technology, and multilateral advocacy, India and Israel are fortifying their defences while inspiring global norms against terrorism.





