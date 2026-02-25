







India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant two-day official visit to Israel, marking a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic partnership between the two nations.





This trip, his second to the Jewish state after the landmark 2017 visit, arrives amid simmering tensions in West Asia and shifting regional alliances. The agenda encompasses high-level discussions on defence cooperation, cutting-edge technology collaborations, and the expansion of bilateral trade.





At the core of the visit lies Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ambitious 'hexagon' alliance framework, which he outlined during a recent cabinet meeting. Netanyahu envisions an interconnected system of alliances encircling or embedded within the Middle East, incorporating India, Arab nations, African countries, Mediterranean states such as Greece and Cyprus, and select Asian partners. He presented this vision in an organised manner to his cabinet, emphasising its strategic underpinnings.





The hexagon's rationale centres on forging an axis of nations aligned on perceptions of regional realities, challenges, and objectives. Netanyahu explicitly positioned it as a counterweight to radical axes, including the radical Shia axis—against which Israel has mounted strong offensives—and an emerging radical Sunni axis.





This framework transcends mere economic or connectivity initiatives, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), by prioritising security alignment and ideological unity.





Modi's itinerary blends diplomatic symbolism with substantive policy engagements. Upon arrival, he will meet Netanyahu promptly, followed by an address to the Knesset, Israel's parliament—the first by an Indian leader since President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.





Additional stops include a technology and innovation event in Jerusalem, a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, delegation-level talks, a meeting with President Isaac Herzog, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora.





Netanyahu has spotlighted forward-looking collaborations in high-tech sectors, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. He described these fields not as future prospects but as the present reality, underscoring Israel's ambition to lead globally alongside partners like India. Such emphases signal a push beyond traditional ties into emerging technological frontiers.





Defence remains a cornerstone of the relationship, with Israel serving as one of India's top arms suppliers. Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) indicates that India accounted for 34 per cent of Israel's arms exports between 2020 and 2024. Discussions may explore joint ventures in advanced systems, including anti-ballistic missiles, directed-energy laser weapons, long-range stand-off missiles, and next-generation drones.





Reports suggest Israel has greenlit $8.6 billion in arms deals with India in 2026, positioning it as New Delhi's second-largest supplier after France. A broader defence framework agreement could unlock access to previously restricted technologies, such as sophisticated air defence systems. Speculation also surrounds Israel's potential offer of its Iron Beam laser-based air defence system to India.





Economic dimensions are gaining momentum too. Bilateral merchandise trade reached $3.62 billion in the fiscal year 2024–25. Ahead of Modi's arrival, both nations launched the first round of talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), covering goods and services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, customs facilitation, and intellectual property rights.





The personal rapport between Modi and Netanyahu adds a distinctive layer to the diplomacy. Netanyahu has frequently invoked their friendship, recalling mutual visits and a memorable 2017 moment when they waded barefoot along a Mediterranean beach. He quipped about waters flowing in the Mediterranean, Ganges, and Jordan rivers—though less so in the latter—highlighting how their bond has institutionalised into a robust web of governmental cooperation.





This visit unfolds against a tense regional backdrop, including the spectre of a US strike on Iran. The hexagon proposal, perceived as a bulwark against Iran and its proxies, heightens sensitivities. India navigates this delicately, nurturing ties with Israel while preserving longstanding relations with Iran. Recently, New Delhi joined over 100 countries in condemning Israel's West Bank expansions, reaffirming support for a two-state Palestinian solution.





Pakistan has reacted sharply to the hexagon framework. Its Senate passed a resolution condemning Israel's 'provocative steps and statements', deeming them threats to regional and international stability. Moved by Palwasha Khan of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the resolution decried Israel's actions in Palestinian territories as violations of international law, UN resolutions, and the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion.





Concurrently, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Qatar, stressing cooperation for regional peace during meetings with the Emir and Prime Minister. Discussions reviewed economic expansion and developments in Gaza, signalling Islamabad's diplomatic outreach in the Gulf.





The visit's timing carries profound symbolic import. Few Global South leaders have travelled to Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and the ensuing Gaza conflict. India's Ministry of External Affairs framed the trip as a reaffirmation of the deep strategic partnership, offering a platform to address shared challenges and align on a vision for resilient democracies.





PM Modi's engagement positions India at the heart of Netanyahu's geopolitical redesign, amid real-time alliance redraws in West Asia. While Pakistan voices objections, the visit underscores India's ascent in Israel's power calculus, blending defence, technology, and trade into a multifaceted strategic embrace.





