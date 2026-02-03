



India and Arab foreign ministers convened in New Delhi on Saturday for their second joint meeting, where they underscored a unified stance against terrorism in all its forms.





This gathering highlighted the deepening strategic partnership between India and Arab states, amid shared concerns over evolving threats to international peace and security, reported PIB in a press release.





The ministers reviewed mutual support in combating terrorism and transnational crime. They expressed appreciation for initiatives led by several Arab states in these domains, reaffirming a principle of zero tolerance. Terrorism remains one of the gravest dangers to global stability, they declared, necessitating enhanced collaborative action.





In a clear signal targeting state-sponsored violence, the sides condemned cross-border terrorism outright. They urged all nations to abstain from employing terrorism as a tool against others, calling for collective efforts to dismantle terrorist networks, infrastructures, and financing channels worldwide. Perpetrators must face swift justice, the statement emphasised.





A pressing worry emerged over terrorists' exploitation of advanced technologies. Groups are leveraging these for propaganda, disinformation campaigns, recruitment drives, fundraising, and even orchestrating attacks. This digital dimension complicates traditional counter-terrorism strategies and demands innovative responses.





Particular alarm was raised about the proliferating use of unmanned aerial systems, or drones. These devices now facilitate the trafficking of drugs, money, weapons, and explosives across borders. Moreover, they enable sophisticated strikes, presenting a formidable challenge to regional security apparatus.





The foreign ministers of Arab states issued a strong condemnation of the recent heinous attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of innocent Indian tourists. They pledged unwavering support to India and fellow Arab nations in confronting terrorism comprehensively, signalling solidarity in the face of such brutality.





Iraq's role drew special praise for its pivotal contributions against Da'esh, also known as ISIS. The country has tackled not only the group itself but also affiliated individuals, organisations, and entities across Iraq and beyond, bolstering broader regional efforts.





Syria's counter-terrorism endeavours also received recognition. The government has joined the International Coalition against Da'esh and implemented robust measures against narcotics production and trafficking. Its zero-tolerance policy on cross-border terrorism further aids stability, as outlined in the Delhi Declaration.





This declaration, issued post-meeting, encapsulates these commitments and sets a roadmap for intensified cooperation. It reflects India's growing influence in West Asian affairs, leveraging economic ties and shared security imperatives with Arab partners.





The accord arrives at a critical juncture, with India facing persistent threats from neighbours and Arab states grappling with extremism's remnants. Joint initiatives could extend to intelligence sharing, capacity building, and technological countermeasures against drone-enabled threats.





Economically intertwined through energy imports and investments, India-Arab relations now gain a robust security pillar. This alignment may reshape South Asian and Middle Eastern geopolitics, countering adversarial influences.





Challenges persist, including differing views on regional conflicts and the need for actionable mechanisms. Yet, the meeting's outcomes signal a proactive shift, potentially yielding bilateral agreements and multilateral frameworks.





The Delhi deliberations fortify a vital alliance, promising tangible strides in eradicating terrorism's roots and manifestations.





PIB Press Release







