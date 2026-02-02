



MAK Controls And Systems, a medium-scale enterprise based in Coimbatore, has achieved a significant milestone in India's defence sector. The company has successfully inducted a missile launcher into the Akash-New Generation (Akash-NG) Missile Program following comprehensive trials conducted in December 2025.





This development was announced by Saravanan Manickam, the Managing Director of MAK Controls, and P.S. Sundaram, the Executive Vice-President, during a media interaction on Saturday. The launcher, developed at the firm's Karur unit, represents a key advancement in indigenous missile technology.





The project, commissioned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was completed by MAK within two years at a cost of ₹2.5 crore. This timeline underscores the company's efficiency in delivering critical defence hardware under stringent requirements.





Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) is anticipated to be formalised soon for an initial order of 10 firing units. This approval will enable MAK to ramp up production on a commercial scale, with the process expected to span approximately two years.





Saravanan emphasised the firm's organic growth model, noting that no major capital investments are required to scale up manufacturing. Production will continue at the existing Karur facility, ensuring seamless transition to larger volumes.





The journey to this induction spanned four years in total for MAK, including an initial ₹10 crore investment. The company began by supplying power systems to defence programs, which laid the groundwork for more complex integrations.





A pivotal step involved developing a prototype to demonstrate capabilities, securing DRDO approval before full launcher development proceeded. This phased approach highlights MAK's strategic progression from component supplier to systems integrator.





The Akash-NG launcher features a six-canister configuration mounted on a high-mobility vehicle. Critical operations such as missile loading and unloading demand precision engineering, areas where MAK has now proven its expertise.





Beyond the core launcher, multiple support equipment are essential for the program's success. MAK is actively exploring opportunities to develop these ancillary product lines, broadening its footprint in the Akash-NG ecosystem.





Looking ahead, the company eyes expansion into other DRDO initiatives. With proven success in launcher technology, MAK intends to pursue similar opportunities across various missile and defence programs.





This induction bolsters India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Private sector firms like MAK Controls are increasingly vital in bridging gaps between research and large-scale production.





The Akash-NG system itself builds on the legacy of the original Akash surface-to-air missile, offering enhanced range, accuracy, and mobility. MAK's contribution enhances its operational readiness for the Indian Armed Forces.





As production scales, MAK's role could extend to exports or integration with other indigenous platforms. The firm's experience with power systems and mobility solutions positions it well for future collaborations.





This achievement not only validates MAK Controls' technical prowess but also signals growing confidence in Coimbatore's defence manufacturing hub.





