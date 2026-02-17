



India and France are advancing a landmark defence pact centred on the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, with India pushing aggressively for at least 50 per cent localisation in manufacturing.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasised that negotiations aim to exceed an initial French offer of around 40 per cent, marking the first instance of Rafale production outside France under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' banner.





This government-to-government deal ensures transparency, eliminates intermediaries, and grants full authority for integrating indigenous Indian weapons systems.





The Defence Acquisition Council recently approved this mega proposal as part of acquisitions totalling ₹3.6 lakh crore, underscoring its scale and strategic priority. Discussions highlight potential for nearly 80 per cent of the jets to be built locally, with some manufacturing lines shifting from France to India.





A key feature includes establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India to boost aircraft serviceability, currently estimated at 90 per cent for Rafale—far surpassing rivals like the F-35.





Complementing the Rafale deal, a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran will produce Hammer precision-guided missiles domestically. TATA and Airbus are inaugurating an H-125 helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka's Vemagal, virtually overseen by the defence ministers. These initiatives reflect a broader industrial collaboration, positioning India as a potential export and regional MRO hub for Dassault aircraft.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and French Minister Catherine Vautrin will co-chair the sixth India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in Bangalore on 17 February 2026. The meeting will review bilateral defence ties, expand industrial partnerships, and renew a 10-year defence cooperation agreement. Reciprocal officer deployments between the Indian Army and French land forces are also on the agenda, enhancing operational synergy.





This partnership builds on prior successes, including the 2025 deal for 26 Rafale Marine jets worth $7.5 billion—the first export order for the naval variant. France remains India's second-largest arms supplier, with a legacy from Mirage-2000s to Scorpene submarines, Scalp cruise missiles, Mica air-to-air missiles, and Meteor beyond-visual-range missiles. Joint exercises like Shakti (armies), Varuna (navies), and Garuda (air forces) further solidify interoperability.





Geopolitically, the deal counters squadron shortages in the Indian Air Force, now exceeding the 42-squadron benchmark amid threats from China, Pakistan, and emerging concerns in Bangladesh.





Rafale's proven edge over Chinese systems, demonstrated in Operation Sindoor, bolsters confidence in French technology. Cost talks continue, with French proposals accounting for four per cent annual inflation, while localisation could enable Dassault to leverage Indian facilities for global exports.





Production timelines target assembly line rollout by 2028, with initial sections from Indian firms and up to two complete aircraft deliveries soon after. The Hyderabad facility will handle key structural components, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for domestic manufacturing.





Amid Indo-Pacific tensions and supply chain shifts post-Ukraine, this elevates India-France ties as a counterweight to US-China dynamics, fostering AI cooperation and stable defence supply chains.





Overall, the Rafale localisation drive exemplifies India's self-reliance pivot, transforming procurement into co-production and fortifying strategic autonomy in a volatile region.





