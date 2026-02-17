



In February 2019, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, signed a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSR Dynamics Private Limited.





This agreement, finalised on 20 February, targeted the joint marketing, production, and scaling of the Khagantak Long-Range Glide Bomb (LRGB), alongside other advanced weapon systems. The partnership exemplified India's push towards self-reliance in precision-guided munitions amid evolving aerial threats.





JSR Dynamics, a Bangalore-based innovator in aerospace and defence technologies, had already demonstrated the Khagantak prototype by 2019. This indigenous glide bomb, designed for extended standoff ranges, utilises advanced guidance systems to enhance accuracy and lethality.





With a reported glide range exceeding 100 kilometres—achievable from high-altitude releases—the LRGB transforms conventional bombs into smart munitions, minimising risks to aircraft and pilots.





The MoU emerged from collaborative R&D efforts, leveraging BEL's expertise in electronics, avionics, and missile guidance with JSR's strengths in airframe design and aerodynamics. BEL, renowned for systems like the Akash missile and weapon-locating radars, committed to mass production capabilities. JSR provided core technology transfer, enabling scalable manufacturing at BEL's facilities in Bengaluru and Ghaziabad.





Khagantak's design incorporates GPS/INS navigation augmented by indigenous seekers, ensuring all-weather precision strikes. It supports warheads from 125 kg to 500 kg, compatible with Su-30MKI, Rafale, and Tejas fighters. This versatility addresses gaps in India's inventory, where imported glide bombs like the French Hammer or Israeli Spice dominate, but indigenous options lag in quantity and cost-effectiveness.





Post-MoU, trials validated Khagantak's performance. In 2021, flight tests from a Su-30MKI at the Pokhran range showcased a 120 km glide with sub-10 metre CEP (Circular Error Probable). These successes drew interest from the Indian Air Force (IAF), aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BEL-JSR refined seeker algorithms to counter GPS jamming, incorporating anti-jam antennas and data links for mid-flight updates.





Production scaling began in 2022, with BEL establishing a dedicated line under the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) model. Initial orders from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IAF aimed for 500 units by 2024. JSR's role expanded to subsystem integration, including foldable wings and pyrotechnic dispensers, reducing import dependency from over 70% to under 20%.





Khagantak bolsters India's deterrence against neighbours like China and Pakistan, where precision munitions feature prominently. Its integration into IAF exercises, such as Tarang Shakti 2024, demonstrated networked operations with UAVs for target designation. Exports emerged as a prospect, with BEL eyeing markets in Southeast Asia and Africa under the defence export policy.





Future iterations, Khagantak MK-2, promise hypersonic glide capabilities and AI-driven autonomy, with BEL-JSR pitching to DRDO's Long-Range Glide Weapon programme. By 2026, over 1,000 units are projected in IAF service, cementing the MoU's legacy.





This collaboration underscores the private sector's rising role in India's defence indigenisation, with BEL-JSR as a model for public-private synergy. As tensions simmer along northern borders, Khagantak stands ready to deliver precision firepower.





