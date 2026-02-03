



India's quest for a cutting-edge fighter aircraft fleet has arrived at a pivotal juncture, as Russia has confirmed that negotiations over the Su-57 stealth fighter have advanced into a crucial technical phase. At the Wings India 2026 air show in Hyderabad, Vadim Badekha, Chief Executive of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), disclosed to TASS that talks with New Delhi have progressed beyond preliminary discussions into in-depth industrial planning.





Badekha emphasised that the conversations now extend far beyond mere aircraft procurement. They centre on establishing precise technical specifications for a enduring aerospace alliance between the two nations. Such pacts, he observed, are crafted to influence bilateral ties for generations to come.





This shift underscores a mutual commitment to adapting the fifth-generation Su-57 platform to the Indian Air Force's unique operational demands, eschewing a straightforward off-the-shelf acquisition. Instead, both sides are exploring customisations that align with India's strategic priorities in a volatile regional landscape.





A cornerstone of the emerging agreement involves local production of the Su-57 within India, capitalising on the robust infrastructure already in place for the Su-30MKI programme. This approach mirrors the triumphs of prior licensed manufacturing ventures, while steadfastly adhering to New Delhi's "Make in India" imperatives.





UAC's leader affirmed that the blueprint prioritises extensive engagement from Indian industries. It could encompass embedding home-grown mission computers, avionics packages, and electronic warfare systems into the Russian stealth airframe, fostering deeper technological synergy.





Should this localisation strategy materialise, it would markedly diminish India's dependence on foreign supply chains for sustainment and enhancements. Local firms would secure vital expertise in fifth-generation technologies, from radar-absorbent materials to advanced composites and sensor integration.





These skills would prove invaluable for India's homegrown projects, notably the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Hands-on involvement in Su-57 assembly could expedite proficiency in stealth maintenance, low-observable coatings, and fused sensor architectures—essentials for future indigenous platforms.





Badekha tempered optimism with realism, highlighting the intricacies of such an endeavour. The "advanced phase" entails meticulous alignment of Russian engineering norms with Indian manufacturing prowess and doctrinal requirements.





Critical areas under scrutiny include the scope of technology transfer, the proportion of indigenous components, and the creation of a resilient logistics framework to guarantee high fleet readiness rates. Technical delegations from both nations are delving into these facets with rigour.





This progression signals a transformation in the longstanding buyer-supplier relationship between Moscow and New Delhi. Russia, by proposing profound industrial fusion, seeks to embed itself firmly in one of the globe's fiercest defence markets.





For India, a domestically assembled Su-57 augmented with local systems promises a potent fifth-generation asset. It would counter escalating regional threats, serving as a vital interim solution until fully indigenous stealth fighters achieve operational status.





The Su-57's stealth attributes, supermanoeuvrability, and supercruise capabilities, when tailored with Indian avionics, could enhance air superiority in contested theatres. Integration with networks like India's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) would amplify its effectiveness.





Moreover, this partnership aligns with broader Indo-Russian defence synergies, including joint ventures in BrahMos missiles and S-400 systems. It reinforces Moscow's role as a trusted supplier amid India's diversification efforts.





Challenges persist, however. Harmonising intellectual property protocols, ensuring supply chain security, and navigating export controls on sensitive stealth tech will demand deft diplomacy. Timeline slippages, as seen in past collaborations like the FGFA programme, loom as risks.





Yet, the momentum at Wings India 2026 suggests resolve. With technical evaluations intensifying, a breakthrough could reshape India's fighter inventory—potentially introducing 100-200 Su-57s over the next decade, phased alongside TTEJAS MK-2 and AMCA rollouts.





Economically, local production promises thousands of high-skill jobs and billions in offsets for firms like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players such as Tata Advanced Systems. It would bolster India's defence export ambitions under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Geopolitically, a fortified Indo-Russian aerospace axis countersbalance pressures from adversaries. It positions India to deter two-front threats while advancing self-reliance in multirole stealth platforms.





As bilateral teams press forward, the stakes are immense. A successful accord could herald a new epoch in Indo-Russian collaboration, delivering India a leap in airpower and cementing long-term strategic interdependence.





IDN (With Inputs From TASS)







