



India unveiled the Sheshnaag 150 swarm drone at the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026 in Riyadh, positioning it as a game-changer for deep-strike missions.





Developed by NewSpace Research and Technologies, this long-range collaborative loitering munition boasts a claimed range exceeding 1,000 km and a payload capacity of 25 to 40 kg.





If validated through trials, it promises a cost-effective alternative to pricey cruise missiles, enabling emerging militaries to execute saturation attacks and suppress air defences with unprecedented efficiency.





NewSpace showcased a full-scale airframe and detailed product materials at the event, drawing international attention to its entry in the long-range loitering munition market. The company has confirmed that the Sheshnaag 150 has already conducted flights to refine its autonomy stack, tailored for massed deployments. Brochures available at WDS highlight its theatre-level strike capabilities, distinguishing it from shorter-range tactical systems.





The design features a compact, low-aspect delta wing with a central dorsal fin and rear propulsion section. This configuration prioritises straightforward manufacturing, ample internal fuel storage, and stable long-range cruising. While propulsion specifics remain undisclosed, reports suggest an efficient small-engine setup rather than a battery-only solution, supporting an endurance of approximately five hours for the 150 kg-class platform.





What elevates the Sheshnaag 150 beyond standard one-way attack drones is its focus on advanced autonomy and collaborative tactics. NewSpace emphasises intelligent cyber-physical systems, including self-healing swarms, dynamic re-tasking, and robust mesh networking. These enable multiple vehicles to cooperate intelligently, rather than simply following identical paths, enhancing mission flexibility.





Early flight tests reportedly achieved a circular error probable (CEP) of 5 metres for target engagement. Should this precision hold up in operational trials, the Sheshnaag 150 would rival cruise missile accuracy, surpassing many legacy loitering munitions.





Operationally, its 1,000+ km range and 25-40 kg warhead fill a critical gap between backpack-portable tactical drones and costly stand-off missiles. It excels in pre-emptive strikes against air defence nodes, command centres, fuel depots, ammunition stores, airfields, and other high-value fixed targets, where a single precise hit can trigger widespread disruption.





The loitering capability provides a key advantage: munitions can launch along safe routes, linger for real-time cues, refine targeting via onboard sensors, and strike only when patterns confirm vulnerability. This minimises wasted shots compared to pre-programmed drones.





NewSpace markets the system for "collaborative attack" scenarios, creating dilemmas for defenders through simultaneous multi-threat presentations. Launchers could deploy from trucks or trailers in mixed salvos, assigning roles like decoys, ISR scouts, electronic warfare platforms, and lethal strikers via networked coordination.





Commanders could thus illuminate air defence layouts, provoke radar activations, map engagement zones, and exploit gaps with saturation waves. The architecture also lends itself to maritime operations, threatening chokepoints, coastal zones, or naval defences through multi-axis approaches.





As of early 2026, no confirmed operational users or procurement contracts have been announced publicly. NewSpace describes the project as privately funded to meet Indian Armed Forces' demands for long-range swarm capabilities, while eyeing global exports—a strategy evident in its Riyadh debut.





In comparisons, the Sheshnaag 150 echoes Israel's Harop family, with similar 1,000 km range, up to six hours endurance, and anti-high-value targeting. However, it offers a heavier payload and prioritises swarm behaviours.





Unlike Iran's Shahed-136 series—known for 20-40 kg warheads in attritional mass strikes—the Sheshnaag 150 stresses coordinated adaptability, with paths for ISR and electronic warfare integration.





It outclasses tactical rivals like AeroVironment's Switchblade 600, limited to tens of kilometres for frontline use, by enabling deep strikes beyond most counter-battery and short-range defences.





Should NewSpace deliver on autonomy amid jamming, poor connectivity, and dense defences, the Sheshnaag 150 heralds affordable deep-strike options for nations unable to afford missile stockpiles. Ongoing monitoring of tests, exports, and service entries will reveal its true impact.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







