



Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved a landmark moment in Assam's Moran by landing aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the region's inaugural Emergency Landing Facility (ELF). This historic touchdown marked the start of his intensive one-day tour across the state, which faces assembly elections in the near future.





The Prime Minister had departed from Chabua airfield shortly after his arrival in Assam. He then executed a precise landing on a specially reinforced 4.2-kilometre stretch of National Highway-37, known as the Moran Bypass. This ₹100-crore infrastructure marvel represents a fusion of civilian and military utility, bolstering India's strategic preparedness in the northeast.





In a prior message on X, Mr Modi emphasised the ELF's critical role in crisis management. He noted that it would facilitate swift deployment of rescue and relief efforts amid natural disasters or emergencies, underscoring its importance for both defence and humanitarian operations.





The facility stands as a versatile runway capable of accommodating Indian Air Force fighter jets and transport aircraft.





It can handle fighters weighing up to 40 tonnes and transports up to 74 tonnes at maximum take-off weight. Designed as a backup to Dibrugarh airport, it enhances logistics, disaster response, and regional defence posture.





India's pioneering ELF opened in Rajasthan's Barmer district back in 2021, setting a precedent for such dual-use highways nationwide. Assam's version now extends this network to the strategically vital northeast, where terrain and weather often challenge conventional air operations.





Following the landing, Mr Modi observed a spectacular 40-minute air display featuring indigenous Tejas fighters, formidable Sukhoi jets, cutting-edge Rafales, and other aircraft. The demonstration highlighted the Indian Air Force's operational prowess and the ELF's seamless integration into active military scenarios.





The Prime Minister's itinerary extends beyond the aviation milestone. He inaugurated and dedicated several key development projects aimed at transforming Assam's infrastructure and connectivity. Among these is a long-awaited bridge spanning the mighty Brahmaputra River, linking Guwahati with North Guwahati.





This new bridge promises to alleviate chronic traffic congestion in the region. It will slash travel times significantly and foster smoother connectivity between the river's northern and southern banks, boosting economic activity and daily commutes for residents.





Mr Modi also unveiled the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati at Bongora. This facility will support advanced management education, nurturing talent in the northeast and aligning with national goals for skill development and higher learning.





In a push towards sustainable urban mobility, the Prime Minister flagged off an additional 100 electric buses for Guwahati. These vehicles form part of a broader initiative to modernise public transport, curb carbon emissions, and enhance air quality in the bustling city.





The tour culminated with Mr Modi addressing BJP workers in Guwahati. His speech is expected to rally party cadres ahead of the polls, emphasising the government's achievements in infrastructure, defence, and green initiatives.





This visit underscores the central government's commitment to Assam's growth. By blending military innovation with civilian progress, events like the ELF inauguration signal a multifaceted strategy for the northeast's security and prosperity.





