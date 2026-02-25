



The Indian Army’s Southern Command staged a formidable display of military prowess during Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on 24 February 2026. This large-scale integrated fire and manoeuvre exercise underscored the force’s operational readiness and seamless combat capabilities across the desert sector.





Nestled in the arid expanse of the Thar Desert, Pokhran has long served as a pivotal testing ground for India’s defence establishment. The exercise simulated a realistic battlefield, validating the coordinated use of combined arms, precision long-range fires, and network-enabled command and control systems.





A key highlight was the flawless integration of mechanised forces operating across multiple domains. Troops demonstrated exceptional speed, accuracy, and synchronisation, essential for high-intensity operations in challenging desert terrain.





Foreign defence journalists from 25 nations observed the drills firsthand. Their presence not only showcased India’s evolving war-fighting doctrines but also strengthened international defence ties amid a volatile geopolitical landscape.





The exercise featured cutting-edge battlefield technologies, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-drone measures, precision-strike rockets, advanced artillery platforms, and networked surveillance assets. These elements highlighted the Army’s push towards technology-driven warfare.





Central to the manoeuvre was the Integrated Manoeuvre Force, which integrated T-90 Bhishma main battle tanks with infantry combat vehicles. These armoured units provided the backbone for rapid advances across sandy dunes.





Artillery firepower came from K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers, Sharang towed guns, and upgraded Bofors systems. Precision rocket platforms delivered devastating long-range strikes, simulating deep battlefield engagements.





Aerial assets played a starring role, with indigenous HAL Dhruv Weapon System Integrated (WSI) helicopters providing close air support. AH-64 Apache attack helicopters added lethal punch, their Hellfire missiles and 30mm cannons primed for anti-armour roles.





Surveillance and strike drones swarmed the skies, offering real-time intelligence and loitering munitions capabilities. Counter-drone systems neutralised hypothetical threats, affirming the Army’s edge in electronic warfare.





This validation exercise emphasised the Army’s commitment to indigenisation and technological infusion. Platforms like the K-9 Vajra, produced by Larsen & Toubro in collaboration with South Korea, exemplify India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence manufacturing.





Agni Varsha arrives amid ongoing border tensions and regional instability, particularly along India’s western frontier. It signals the Army’s preparedness for swift, decisive operations in desert theatres, where mobility and firepower are paramount.





The drill builds on recent exercises like Vayu Shakti, reinforcing jointness between the Army, Air Force, and indigenous systems. It reassures national leadership of the force’s alignment with evolving security threats.





Observers noted the exercise’s focus on network-centric warfare, where data links enable real-time decision-making. This marks a shift from massed formations to precise, information-dominated battlespaces.





Pokhran’s legacy as the site of India’s nuclear tests in 1974 and 1998 adds symbolic weight. Agni Varsha thus projects not just tactical readiness but strategic resolve.





As the dust settled, the Army reaffirmed its mandate: to deliver coordinated, technology-enabled operations safeguarding national interests. Exercise Agni Varsha stands as a testament to India’s rising military stature.





ANI







