



A Bangalore-based start-up, Akashlabdhi, incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has achieved a significant milestone by completing crucial tests in Switzerland for its innovative inflatable space habitat, reported Chethan Kumar of TOI.





This development positions India on the cusp of launching its first such habitat, named AntarikshHAB, marking a pioneering effort in the nation's space ambitions.





The tests, facilitated through partnerships with the European Space Agency (ESA) and other European entities, pave the way for a July launch of a scaled-down version of the habitat. Unlike rigid structures such as those on the International Space Station (ISS), AntarikshHAB launches in a compact form and inflates in orbit, addressing longstanding challenges of scalability, cost, and limited living space.





Akashlabdhi CEO Siddarth Jena explained that the July mission will deploy a 70-cubic-metre habitat, with plans for a full-scale version reaching 300 cubic metres. This mission, aboard a foreign launch vehicle, extends beyond a mere demonstration, incorporating a controlled de-orbit and atmospheric re-entry for post-flight analysis.





Such analysis will provide vital data on material degradation, survivability, and end-of-life behaviour—critical insights as regulators emphasise responsible operations in low Earth orbit. Jena highlighted the importance of these aspects amid growing orbital congestion.





Collaborations underpin the project, including with Versuchsstotten Hagerbach (VSH) and the Amberg Group in Switzerland. ESA grants and institutional support have enabled a dedicated Human Habitat Safety and Research & Development facility at VSH, leveraging an underground lab with natural rock overburden for realistic simulations.





This environment replicates space-like conditions for studying radiation attenuation, structural integrity, isolation effects, and long-duration performance—conditions hard to mimic on the surface. The setup draws on Amberg Group's expertise in underground safety engineering.





To reach Technology Readiness Level 6 (TRL-6), Akashlabdhi conducted extensive trials: pressure and leak-before-burst tests on multi-layer flexible structures, thermal cycling, accelerated material ageing, and impact simulations for micrometeoroids and orbital debris. Repeated deployment tests validated restraint and inflation mechanisms.





An integrated sensor network links to a digital twin framework, correlating real-time data with predictive safety models for enhanced reliability. Academic contributions bolster the effort, with Indian institutions like IISc, IIT-Roorkee, and IIT-Delhi providing expertise in space structures, materials, systems engineering, and human-centric design.





Swiss partners, including ETH Zurich, EMPA, and the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), contribute to materials science, radiation studies, and validation methodologies, often tied to ESA initiatives. Akashlabdhi leads habitat architecture, systems engineering, and mission design.





Felix Amberg, president of the Amberg Group board, described the partnership as extending civil and underground engineering principles to space systems. It emphasises underground safety validation alongside orbital deployment and recovery, blending terrestrial proven methods with extraterrestrial challenges.





The project signals deepening India-Switzerland ties in high-technology research, extending to EFTA nations. It aligns with India's push for indigenous space innovation, potentially supporting future human missions amid ISRO's Gaganyaan programme and broader lunar ambitions.





As Bangalore—India's science capital and ISRO headquarters—hosts this venture, Akashlabdhi's progress underscores the rising role of start-ups in orbital infrastructure. Successful tests in Switzerland affirm the habitat's viability, with the July launch poised to showcase India's entry into expandable space living technologies.





