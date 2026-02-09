



India has taken a decisive step forward in next-generation battlefield technology with the development of the world’s most compact 2 kilowatt AI-enabled laser sniper system mounted on an Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) by indigenous defence technology firm olee.space.





The system has successfully completed field testing with key stakeholders and is now ready for operational deployment and sale, officials familiar with the program confirmed.





Designed as a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) for close-combat and perimeter defence, the system can neutralise, dazzle, or functionally damage hostile personnel, vehicles, and equipment within seconds, offering a rapid, non-kinetic response to emerging threats. Defence analysts see this as a critical capability for modern warfare, where speed, precision, and autonomy increasingly define tactical advantage.





CEO Commentary On the Milestone





Commenting on the milestone, James Solomon, Founder & CEO, olee.space, said, “This development represents a decisive shift in how ground combat and perimeter defence will be approached in the future.





By combining directed energy, artificial intelligence, and autonomous mobility in an extremely compact form factor, we have created a system that enhances battlefield effectiveness while significantly reducing risk to human lives. This platform reflects our commitment to building indigenous, future-ready defence technologies aligned with India’s strategic and self-reliance objectives.”





Key Technical Specifications





One of the most significant advantages of the platform is its extremely compact footprint. The UGV measures approximately 5 feet by 3 feet, weighs less than 250 kilograms, and is powered by a diesel engine, making it both rugged and logistically efficient. With a fuel-efficient operational range exceeding 130 kilometres, and extendable further with larger fuel capacity, the system is well-suited for prolonged missions in remote and high-risk environments.





Its small size allows deployment in urban combat zones, border areas, forested regions, deserts, and rugged terrains, where conventional armoured systems are impractical. Despite its compact form, the platform delivers high-precision laser engagement capable of neutralising threats almost instantaneously.





AI And Autonomous Capabilities





The UGV-based laser sniper is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms, enabling autonomous navigation, target recognition, and engagement. The system can be deployed autonomously at the press of a button, allowing rapid response without exposing personnel to immediate danger.





A defining feature of the platform is its ability to operate in coordinated swarm formations. Multiple UGVs can work together to secure perimeters, dominate tactical zones, and create a protective shield around critical assets. Defence experts describe this as one of the most advanced ground-based swarm laser weapon systems developed globally, capable of denying access and neutralising threats with high reliability.





Operational Integration And Benefits





The system is designed to operate alongside infantry units and special forces, particularly in close-combat scenarios. By handling high-risk engagements autonomously, it significantly reduces exposure of soldiers during operations involving inland threats, perimeter breaches, and hostile incursions. Its capability to engage known targets within unknown or dynamically changing environments places it firmly within the emerging domain of machine-to-machine warfare, where autonomous systems cooperate, adapt, and respond faster than traditional command-driven platforms.





Path To Deployment And Global Interest





Following successful field trials conducted with crucial defence stakeholders, the platform has reached operational readiness. olee.space is currently in active discussions with international defence and security clients allied with India, signalling growing global interest in India’s indigenous directed energy and autonomous combat capabilities. The development strengthens India’s position in directed energy weapons, autonomous ground systems, and AI-driven defence platforms, areas traditionally dominated by a small group of technologically advanced nations. The compact UGV laser sniper offers a cost-effective, scalable, and rapidly deployable solution for securing defence perimeters, strategic installations, and sensitive inland locations.





With this system, India moves closer to establishing a home-grown, autonomous defensive shield across land and complex terrains, reinforcing national security while advancing the country’s long-term vision of technological self-reliance in defence.





About olee.space





olee.space is a photonics and defence technology company based in Pune, India. It builds next-generation systems in Free-Space Optical Communication (FSOC), and directed energy weapons—catering to India’s defense, aerospace, and telecom sectors. Its advanced solutions include resilient systems for terrestrial, inter-satellite, and ground-to-space links, designed for low latency, maximum security, and optimized data throughput.





