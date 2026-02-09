The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), based in Bangalore, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) and Expression of Interest (EOI) to establish indigenous manufacturing infrastructure for critical aero gas turbine engine components. This strategic move seeks to bolster India's self-reliance in high-thrust engine production.





The initiative primarily supports the development of a 120 kN thrust class engine destined for advanced fighter jets, including the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). By indigenising production, GTRE aims to diminish dependence on foreign suppliers for these sophisticated components.





The selected partner—be it a single firm or consortium—will shoulder comprehensive responsibilities. These encompass production engineering, tooling development, specialised processes such as thermal coatings and advanced welding, as well as assembly and testing of over 2,500 intricate components.





GTRE envisages producing 18 development engines across a 10-year horizon, laying the groundwork for a potential scale-up to 200 engines in the subsequent production phase. This phased approach underscores a long-term commitment to maturing domestic capabilities.





Eligible candidates include reputed Indian entities like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), alongside private sector heavyweights such as the TATA Group, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharat Forge. Foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with relevant expertise are also invited to participate.





GTRE will retain its pivotal role as the design authority, overseeing technical specifications and integration. The partner, functioning as the primary industrial execution entity, will manage the full lifecycle—from raw material procurement to final engine assembly and validation.





This collaboration promises to accelerate India's aerospace ambitions, enhancing the reliability and scalability of next-generation propulsion systems for its air forces.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







