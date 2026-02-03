



As India accelerates its drive for energy security, reduced carbon emissions, and reliable round-the-clock electricity, nuclear power is emerging as a cornerstone of the nation's long-term energy strategy.





Unlike intermittent sources such as solar and wind, nuclear energy delivers consistent baseload power, proving essential amid surging industrial demand and the pressing need for grid stability.





The government has set an ambitious target to triple nuclear capacity by 2032, expanding from approximately 7,500 MW to over 22,000 MW. This ambition has moved beyond rhetoric, with projects advancing and substantial budgets allocated.





Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a prominent Indian multinational, excels in engineering, procurement, and construction for critical infrastructure. Operating across more than 50 countries, it boasts deep expertise that positions it as a vital player in India's nuclear landscape.





L&T has supplied equipment to all 22 operational nuclear reactors in India, including reactor vessels, heavy water plant components, fuel reprocessing systems, and plasma reactors. Its fully integrated manufacturing spans the entire nuclear value chain, from raw materials to reactor fabrication.





The company also handles engineering, procurement, and construction for nuclear projects, creating high barriers to entry and ensuring long-term project visibility. Recently, L&T delivered four steam generators to the Kaiga 5 and 6 units for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).





Looking forward, L&T is exploring Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and engaging in discussions with NPCIL on deploying Bharat Small Reactors. This forward-thinking approach aligns it perfectly with the next wave of nuclear expansion.





NTPC, India's largest power generation company and a Government of India enterprise, commands an installed capacity exceeding 83 GW. Its expertise spans thermal, hydro, renewable, and now nuclear power, underpinning the country's electricity needs.





In its clean energy transition, NTPC has entered the nuclear domain, targeting 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047. This aligns with India's national aspiration for 100 GW of nuclear power.





NTPC advances its nuclear ambitions through key initiatives. The ASHVINI joint venture with NPCIL, approved by the government, will develop the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project in Rajasthan, featuring 700 MW reactors for a total of 2.8 GW. Environmental and siting clearances are already secured.





Additionally, NTPC has established NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL), a wholly owned subsidiary focused on advanced nuclear technologies. It has identified sites across states and signed memoranda of understanding with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.





In the recent fiscal year, NTPC achieved record profits and electricity generation, with group expenditure projected at around Rs 7 trillion by 2032. This provides strong visibility across nuclear, renewables, and thermal segments.





TATA Power Company, a stalwart in India's power sector, operates across generation, transmission, distribution, and innovative energy solutions. As part of the Tata Group, it draws on over a century of experience, balancing conventional and clean energy assets.





TATA Power maintains strong ties within India's power infrastructure network. It is actively evaluating opportunities in Small Modular Reactors, a flexible nuclear technology gaining global traction.





Unlike firms focused solely on equipment or construction, Tata Power specialises in owning and operating long-term power assets. Nuclear fits seamlessly into its portfolio, offering reliable, low-carbon electricity with predictable returns over decades.





Nuclear energy is steadily reclaiming its place as a dependable clean baseload source, as India shifts away from fossil fuels and addresses the limitations of variable renewables. Its contribution to grid stability and enduring energy security grows ever more vital.





