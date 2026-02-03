



The Union Budget 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marks a significant escalation in funding for the Ministry of Home Affairs, allotting over ₹2.55 lakh crore—a robust 9.44 per cent increase from the ₹2.33 lakh crore budgeted in 2025-26. This enhanced provision underscores the government's unwavering commitment to national security amid evolving internal and border threats.





A substantial ₹1.73 lakh crore, constituting approximately 68 per cent of the MHA's total allocation, has been earmarked specifically for 'Police' functions. These funds will strengthen intelligence operations, paramilitary forces, and border security infrastructure, reflecting a strategic prioritisation of internal stability and frontier defence.





The Intelligence Bureau (IB), India's premier internal intelligence agency, receives the most dramatic hike: ₹6,782.43 crore for 2026-27, a staggering 63 per cent surge from the ₹4,159.1 crore in the previous year's revised estimates.





This infusion supports administrative expenses for gathering and analysing intelligence on internal threats, terrorism, and security risks, enabling the IB to counter sophisticated subversive activities more effectively.





Among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) emerges as the top beneficiary with ₹11,324.08 crore—a 14.7 per cent rise over the ₹9,868.85 crore from last year's revised figures.





Guarding India's high-altitude Himalayan frontier with China, the ITBP's allocation includes ₹225.80 crore in capital outlay for machinery, equipment, and motor vehicles, vital for operations in extreme terrains.





The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the largest CAPF deployed for internal security, anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal combat, and north-eastern insurgencies, has been granted ₹38,517.9 crore—a modest 3.39 per cent increase from ₹37,251.48 crore. This sustains its role in maintaining law and order across volatile regions.





The Border Security Force (BSF), responsible for over 6,000 km of borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh alongside internal duties, secures ₹29,567.64 crore, with negligible variation from prior estimates. An additional ₹95 crore targets its Air Wing for aircraft, river boats, and helicopter-bases, enhancing rapid response capabilities.





Other CAPFs show incremental gains: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at ₹10,984.51 crore for Nepal-Bhutan borders; Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at ₹15,973.85 crore for critical infrastructure like airports, nuclear plants, and metros; and Assam Rifles at ₹8,796.68 crore for the Myanmar frontier.





Delhi Police's allocation stands at ₹12,503.65 crore, up 0.78 per cent from ₹12,405.70 crore, funding traffic networks, communication upgrades, training, and technology integration in the National Capital Region. In contrast, the Special Protection Group (SPG) sees a slight dip to ₹499.99 crore from ₹519.60 crore, still ensuring Z-plus security for the Prime Minister and Protectees.





Jammu and Kashmir Police, now under central oversight, benefits from ₹9,925.50 crore—a 9.1 per cent uplift—covering law enforcement, order maintenance, and traffic management in the Union Territory. This aligns with broader efforts to stabilise the region post-reorganisation.





Modernisation receives focused attention: ₹450.54 crore for state police forces and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), alongside ₹3,610.80 crore for Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and Special Infrastructure in Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas. The latter supports the March 31 deadline to eradicate Naxalism, intensifying counter-insurgency infrastructure.





Border and police infrastructure allocations total ₹5,576.51 crore and ₹5,393.37 crore respectively, encompassing CAPF buildings, narcotics control aid to states, and ₹343.66 crore for CAPF modernisation. Women's safety schemes garner ₹889.05 crore, while prison upgrades receive ₹300 crore.





The Vibrant Villages program, aimed at developing border hamlets, gets ₹350 crore for phase one and ₹300 crore for phase two, bolstering frontier demographics against adversarial influences. Autonomous bodies like the Land Port Authority, National Forensic Science University, and Rashtriya Raksha University share ₹665.40 crore.





Union Territory funding highlights Jammu and Kashmir's ₹43,290.29 crore (up 4.7 per cent), including hydropower projects like 624 MW Kiru HEP and 540 MW Kwar HEP on the Chenab, plus the Jhelum Tavi Flood Recovery Project for disaster resilience. Delhi receives ₹1,348 crore (8.53 per cent increase) for riot victim compensation, water infrastructure, and disaster funds.





Smaller UTs are adequately provisioned: Andaman and Nicobar Islands at ₹6,680.94 crore; Chandigarh at ₹5,720.17 crore; Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu at ₹2,832.70 crore; Ladakh at ₹4,869.31 crore; Lakshadweep at ₹1,682.35 crore; and Puducherry at ₹3,517.88 crore.





Finally, ₹6,000 crore facilitates Census operations, with phase one slated for April 1, compensating for pandemic delays since 2020-21. This comprehensive outlay signals a fortified security posture, blending intelligence augmentation, border fortification, and internal stability measures.





Based On PTI Report







