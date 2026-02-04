



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held productive talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC, focusing on bolstering the India-US economic partnership and deepening strategic cooperation between the two nations.





The meeting took place on Tuesday local time as part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, which includes participation in the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial on 4 February.





In a post on X, Jaishankar described the discussions as useful, emphasising their role in advancing bilateral economic ties amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.





Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State later today at 3:30 pm local time, underscoring the high-level engagements during his trip.





The Critical Minerals Ministerial, chaired by Rubio, brings together delegations from more than 50 nations to address vulnerabilities in global supply chains for essential minerals.





These minerals—such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements—are vital for technological innovation, economic growth, national security, and the global energy transition towards renewables.





The event will open with remarks from US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary Rubio, and other senior officials, marking a historic push for international collaboration on supply chain resilience.





This gathering follows a US State Department announcement highlighting the need to diversify and secure critical mineral supplies, reducing dependencies on concentrated sources.





Jaishankar's visit gains added momentum from a landmark India-US trade deal announced on Monday, following a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.





Under the deal, Washington has agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, effective immediately, signalling a thaw in trade frictions.





Jaishankar welcomed the agreement on X, noting it will create jobs, spur economic growth, foster innovation, and reinforce India's 'Make in India' initiative.





He further stated that the deal strengthens trusted technology ties and lays a robust foundation for the broader strategic partnership, with vast opportunities ahead.





The tariff reduction comes at a pivotal time, as India seeks to expand its manufacturing base and integrate more deeply into global value chains, particularly in defence, electronics, and clean energy sectors.





For the US, the move aligns with efforts to counterbalance economic pressures from China while building reliable partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region.





India's growing role in critical minerals is noteworthy; the country holds significant reserves of rare earths and is ramping up domestic processing capabilities through public-private partnerships.





Bilateral trade between India and the US has surged in recent years, reaching over $190 billion in 2025, driven by sectors like IT services, pharmaceuticals, and defence equipment.





The Jaishankar-Bessent discussions likely touched on financial mechanisms to support joint investments in mining, refining, and battery production, areas critical for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.





Strategic cooperation extends beyond economics; India and the US have deepened defence ties through initiatives like the Quad and iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology).





Recent milestones include co-production of jet engines and GE fighter jets under 'Make in India', alongside intelligence-sharing on regional threats.





The trade deal and ministerial could pave the way for further pacts on semiconductors and AI, where India's engineering talent complements US innovation.





As global tensions rise—particularly over supply chain disruptions from geopolitical flashpoints—these engagements reaffirm India-US alignment on a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Jaishankar's trip thus positions India as a key player in reshaping resilient global supply chains, with potential ripple effects for its defence and aerospace ambitions.





Based On ANI Report







