



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC on Tuesday, local time, paving the way for the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial scheduled for the following day.





This encounter forms part of Jaishankar's three-day visit to the United States, underscoring the intensifying bilateral momentum between the two nations.





The meeting precedes a landmark gathering hosted by the US, drawing delegations from over 50 countries to foster collaboration on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains. Critical minerals, vital for batteries, semiconductors, and defence technologies, have emerged as a cornerstone of economic security amid geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.





US Secretary Rubio is set to chair the ministerial, with opening remarks from Vice President JD Vance and other senior officials. The event aims to build collective action on minerals essential for technological innovation, economic growth, and national security, reflecting Washington's push to counter China's dominance in this sector.





Jaishankar's itinerary also included a productive discussion with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier in the day. The two leaders focused on advancing the India-US economic partnership and bolstering strategic cooperation, as highlighted in Jaishankar's post on X: "Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India-US economic partnership and strategic cooperation."





These engagements occur against the backdrop of a freshly announced India-US trade deal, revealed on Monday following a telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. Under the agreement, Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, effective immediately.





Jaishankar welcomed the tariff cut enthusiastically on X, stating it would create jobs, drive growth, foster innovation, and reinforce India's 'Make in India' initiative. He emphasised: "This will create more jobs, spur growth and promote innovation in both economies. It will strengthen 'Make in India' endeavours and encourage trusted technology ties."





The trade development signals a thaw in economic relations, potentially unlocking vast opportunities in sectors like electronics, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. For India, lower tariffs could enhance export competitiveness, aligning with ambitions for self-reliance under Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The Critical Minerals Ministerial holds particular resonance for India, which seeks to reduce dependence on China for rare earths and battery metals crucial to its electric vehicle push, renewable energy goals, and defence modernisation. Collaborative supply chains could position India as a key processing hub.





Indo-US ties have deepened under the Trump administration's second term, with shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, countering adversarial influences, and technology transfers. Jaishankar's visit reinforces this trajectory, blending economic pragmatism with strategic alignment.





As the ministerial unfolds, outcomes could catalyse joint ventures in mining, refining, and recycling, benefiting India's burgeoning semiconductor and green tech ecosystems. The Rubio-Jaishankar dialogue thus exemplifies a multifaceted partnership poised for expansion.





Based On ANI Report







