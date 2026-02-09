



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed from Kuala Lumpur after concluding a successful two-day official visit to Malaysia. The trip, which wrapped up on Sunday, 8 February 2026, featured a series of high-level engagements and agreements aimed at bolstering ties in defence, security, semiconductors, and trade.





Upon arrival on 7 February, PM Modi received a ceremonial red-carpet welcome from Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The following morning, he was accorded an official reception at Perdana Putra, setting the stage for substantive discussions.





In wide-ranging talks, the two leaders focused on elevating the bilateral partnership across strategic, economic, and people-to-people domains. PM Modi highlighted the deep historical and cultural bonds between the nations, noting Malaysia's status as the world's second-largest country with an Indian-origin population.





Addressing the media, PM Modi emphasised their shared maritime neighbourhood and centuries-old ties rooted in civilisation, culture, and democratic values. He positioned the partnership within the Indo-Pacific context, describing the region as the world's emerging growth engine.





The leaders reaffirmed India's commitment to peace, stability, and development alongside ASEAN partners. Key pledges included enhanced cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, maritime security, and comprehensive defence ties.





Further areas of collaboration encompassed artificial intelligence, digital technologies, semiconductors, health, and food security. Multiple bilateral documents were exchanged during an official luncheon hosted by PM Ibrahim, covering institutional strengthening.





Notable initiatives included the establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia to improve consular services, support the diaspora, and boost commercial outreach, as announced by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.





Cross-border payments cooperation was agreed between NPCI International Payments Ltd and Malaysia's PayNet Sdn Bhd, enabling UPI transactions for tourists and the diaspora while promoting Indian fintech and reducing cash reliance.





Cultural ties advanced through an audio-visual co-production agreement for joint film projects, fostering resource pooling and greater visibility of Indian heritage. An MoU on disaster management was signed to enhance recovery, rescue operations, knowledge exchange, and response capabilities.





Anti-corruption efforts gained momentum with an MoU between Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission and India's Central Bureau of Investigation, promoting transparency, detection, and governance dialogue.





The two sides exchanged letters on United Nations peacekeeping cooperation and notes on semiconductors to build capabilities, competitiveness, supply chain resilience, and jobs. Malaysia joined India's International Big Cats Alliance via a framework agreement for global conservation.





Social security was addressed through a Memorandum of Cooperation between India's Employees' State Insurance Corporation and Malaysia's Social Security Organisation, aiding Indian workers with health, safety, and swift benefits.





Vocational education saw notes exchanged on training, emphasising expertise sharing, capacity building, youth development, and employability. Security cooperation expanded between the National Security Council Secretariats of both nations to tackle emerging threats.





Health and medicine collaboration was formalised for better service delivery, healthcare training, best practices, and research. The 10th Malaysia-India CEO Forum report was presented, targeting trade, investment, technology, and employment growth.





Cultural and academic initiatives included a dedicated Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya for research in arts, leadership, and exchanges, plus Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students in India.





An MoU between the University of Cyberjaya and India's Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda will advance traditional medicine, expert training, holistic healthcare, and research.





These outcomes underscore the accelerating momentum in India-Malaysia relations, elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024 following diplomatic ties since 1957.





Based On ANI Report







