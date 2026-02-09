



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her ruling coalition's projected historic victory in the snap elections for Japan's House of Representatives.





In a message posted on X, he extended warm wishes and underscored the pivotal role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in fostering global peace, stability, and prosperity.





Modi expressed confidence that under Takaichi's leadership, the bilateral friendship will reach new heights. The congratulations follow exit polls indicating a commanding win for Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), potentially securing a supermajority of up to two-thirds of the 465 seats.





This outcome surpasses the 233 seats needed for a simple majority, allowing the coalition to dominate all standing committees and advance its legislative priorities. Takaichi, Japan's first female Prime Minister since October last year, campaigned on a "responsible yet aggressive" fiscal policy amid inflation and geopolitical challenges, while pledging to bolster defence capabilities.





The main opposition, the Centrist Reform Alliance—comprising elements of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) and Komeito—is projected to suffer heavy losses. Meanwhile, the populist Sanseito party, with its "Japanese First" platform, anticipates significant gains, and Team Mirai, focused on digital political participation, is set to claim its inaugural seat.





The elections involved nearly 1,300 candidates vying for 465 seats, with 289 from single-seat constituencies and 176 via proportional representation across 11 regional blocks. This result strengthens Takaichi's position following the snap poll.





The India-Japan partnership gained fresh momentum during Modi's visit to Japan for the Annual Summit on 29 August 2025, where both nations outlined eight lines of effort for the coming decade. These emphasise a free, open, rules-based Indo-Pacific, alongside ambitious targets like JPY 10 trillion in Japanese private investment in India.





Focus areas include economic security, resilient supply chains, semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, and emerging technologies. The partners also launched the Next Generation Mobility Partnership, encompassing high-speed rail, smart cities, logistics, and sustainable infrastructure.





Further commitments cover climate action, clean energy, the circular economy, and net-zero goals. Cooperation extends to technology and innovation in AI, quantum computing, space, nuclear energy, and start-ups, as well as health initiatives like universal health coverage, medical research, pharmaceuticals, and traditional systems such as Ayurveda.





