



Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India's steadfast commitment to ASEAN centrality during a visit to Kuala Lumpur on 8 February 2026. Speaking at a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, he described the Indo-Pacific as the world's emerging growth engine. PM Modi emphasised deepening cooperation in emerging technologies following extensive bilateral talks.





He reiterated India's dedication, alongside ASEAN, to fostering development, peace, and stability across the region. "India prioritises ASEAN centrality," Modi stated, while congratulating Malaysia on its ASEAN chairmanship. The leaders agreed to expedite the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).





Collaboration in key areas saw significant advancements. Modi announced strengthened ties in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, maritime security, and defence. Partnerships will expand into AI, digital technologies, semiconductors, health, and food security, building on a CEO Forum that opened new trade and investment avenues.





Modi adopted a firm stance on terrorism: "No double standards. No compromise." He highlighted the Indian diaspora's role, noting that around three million people of Indian origin in Malaysia act as a "live-in bridge" between the nations. Initiatives like a social security agreement for Indian workers, free e-visas for tourism, and UPI rollout in Malaysia will directly benefit citizens.





Cultural affinities, particularly the shared affection for the Tamil language thriving in Malaysia's education, media, and culture, were underscored. An audio-visual agreement covering films and music, including Tamil cinema, alongside university exchanges, start-up collaborations, and skill development programmes, aims to connect the youth. Modi also announced a new Indian consulate in Malaysia.





Anwar Ibrahim praised India's global economic progress under Modi's leadership. He committed to deepening ties in trade, investment, semiconductors, digital economy, local currency trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, food security, defence, and education. Both leaders expressed confidence in swift execution of decisions.





Earlier delegation-level talks reinforced defence and security cooperation while expanding economic and innovation partnerships. Several agreements were signed, notably in semiconductors. This builds on India and Malaysia elevating ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.





