



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia marks a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, coming nearly a decade after his 2015 official trip, during which ties were elevated to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership.





Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Periasamy Kumaran highlighted this continuity, noting the steady expansion of cooperation between the two nations.





The relationship received fresh impetus in 2024 with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's visit to India, upgrading the partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM Modi received a warm welcome in Kuala Lumpur on 7 February, featuring vibrant cultural performances at the airport and his place of stay.





Both leaders jointly addressed a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at the MINES International Exhibition and Convention Centre. The event showcased an exhibition on the history of the Indian community in Malaysia and performances by about 800 local artists, with the scale of Indian dance displays entering the Malaysian Book of Records.





Following a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra, PM Modi emphasised the deep historical, cultural, and maritime bonds between India and Malaysia. He noted Malaysia as the world's second-largest nation with a population of Indian origin, underscoring shared civilisations, heritage, and democratic values.





During wide-ranging discussions and an official luncheon hosted by PM Ibrahim, the leaders oversaw the exchange of multiple bilateral documents. PM Modi placed the partnership in the Indo-Pacific context, affirming India's commitment to regional growth, peace, and stability alongside ASEAN.





Key areas of deepened cooperation include counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, maritime security, and comprehensive defence ties. Partnerships will also advance in AI, digital technologies, semiconductors, health, and food security.





Significant initiatives announced include establishing an Indian Consulate General in Malaysia to enhance consular services, diaspora outreach, and commercial engagement. Cross-border payments cooperation between NPCI International Payments Ltd and PAYNET SDN BHD will enable UPI transactions, benefiting tourists and the diaspora while bolstering Indian fintech.





An audio-visual co-production agreement aims to foster joint film production and cultural promotion. Further MoUs cover disaster management, anti-corruption efforts between the Central Bureau of Investigation and Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, UN peacekeeping, semiconductors, and the International Big Cats Alliance.





Additional pacts address social security for Indian workers in Malaysia, vocational education and training, national security cooperation, health and medicine collaboration, and the 10th Malaysia-India CEO Forum report to boost trade and investment.





Cultural milestones feature a dedicated Thiruvalluvar Centre at Universiti Malaya for research in arts, culture, and leadership, alongside Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students in India. An MoU between the University of Cyberjaya and India's Institute of Training and Research in Ayurveda promotes traditional medicine collaboration.





These outcomes underscore the burgeoning momentum in India-Malaysia relations across strategic, economic, and cultural spheres, building on diplomatic ties established in 1957.





Based On ANI Report







