



The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has underscored the strong personal rapport between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Wednesday, Leavitt highlighted a fresh trade agreement that she described as a significant win for American interests.





This deal, reportedly negotiated directly between the two leaders, includes India's commitment to cease purchases of Russian oil. In its place, New Delhi has agreed to source oil from the United States and potentially Venezuela as well. Leavitt emphasised that this shift would deliver immediate benefits to the American economy and its citizens.





Beyond energy, the agreement encompasses a massive $500 billion investment pledge from India into the US. These funds are earmarked for key sectors including transportation infrastructure, energy projects, and agricultural products. Leavitt praised President Trump's hands-on role in securing such commitments from global partners.





Leavitt tied the deal to Trump's broader tariff strategy, which she said is revitalising American manufacturing. She noted that tariffs, combined with targeted investments, are generating substantial employment opportunities. Recent data shows a surge in construction jobs, driven by new factories being built across the United States.





"This is another great trade deal thanks to President Trump," Leavitt declared, crediting his dedication to domestic industry. She portrayed the policy as a successful formula for economic resurgence, with foreign investments pouring in under Trump's leadership.





In India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal echoed the positive tone earlier on Tuesday. He affirmed that Prime Minister Modi has long championed the nation's agriculture and dairy sectors. Goyal stressed that these sensitive areas—vital to India's rural economy—have been explicitly safeguarded in the bilateral trade pact.





The Trump-Modi relationship has been a cornerstone of US-India ties since Trump's return to office. Their shared emphasis on mutual economic gains appears to be yielding tangible results, even as global energy markets remain volatile amid geopolitical tensions. This deal could reshape oil trade dynamics, reducing India's reliance on Russian supplies strained by international sanctions.





For the US, the influx of Indian capital promises to bolster infrastructure and manufacturing at a time when domestic revitalisation is a political priority. Analysts will watch closely to see how swiftly these investments materialise and whether they extend to high-tech or defence-related collaborations, given the strategic partnership between the two nations.





India's pivot away from Russian oil aligns with Western efforts to isolate Moscow economically, while opening doors for American exporters. The mention of Venezuela adds an intriguing layer, potentially signalling coordinated diplomacy to stabilise that nation's oil sector for global markets.





Critics may question the feasibility of such ambitious pledges amid fluctuating commodity prices and domestic political pressures in both countries. Nonetheless, the White House's upbeat assessment positions this as a model for Trump's "America First" agenda applied to allies.





Based On ANI Report







