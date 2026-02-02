



Rajnath Singh, the Raksha Mantri, has praised the Union Budget for FY 2026-27 as a robust endorsement of India's defence priorities. He expressed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unprecedented allocation of ₹7.85 lakh crore to the defence sector.





This figure marks a substantial 15% rise from the previous year's estimates, underscoring the government's unwavering commitment to national security.





Singh emphasised that the budget aligns seamlessly with the visions of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. It not only bolsters defence capabilities but also addresses broader societal upliftment. The Minister highlighted that this allocation constitutes the largest share of the central budget, reflecting defence primacy amid evolving geopolitical challenges.





A key highlight is the post-'Operation Sindoor' context, where the budget reinforces efforts to modernise the armed forces. Overall capital expenditure for the forces stands at ₹2.19 lakh crore, a 21% increase over last year. Of this, ₹1.85 lakh crore targets modernisation across the Army, Navy, and Air Force—a 24% jump that will significantly enhance military prowess.





The welfare of ex-servicemen and their families receives notable attention. The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) budget has surged by 45% to ₹12,100 crore. This provision ensures comprehensive healthcare support, balancing security needs with the well-being of those who served.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh echoed these sentiments, describing the allocations as highly encouraging. He pointed to the 21% hike in capital expenditure outlay to ₹2.9 lakh crore, with a critical focus on modernisation through advanced equipment and technological upgrades. This influx will directly boost operational readiness in a volatile global landscape.





At 2% of projected GDP, the ₹7.85 lakh crore allocation represents 14.67% of total central government spending—the highest among ministries. It accommodates emergency procurements post-'Operation Sindoor', covering both capital and revenue needs for arms and ammunition.





Capital expenditure claims 27.95% of the total outlay, funding procurement of next-generation assets like fighter aircraft, smart weapons, ships, submarines, UAVs, drones, and specialist vehicles. During FY 2025-26's first three quarters, the Ministry of Defence finalised contracts worth ₹2.10 lakh crore and issued Acceptances of Necessity exceeding ₹3.50 lakh crore.





A strategic pivot towards self-reliance shines through with ₹1.39 lakh crore—75% of the capital acquisition budget—earmarked for domestic industries. This policy counters global supply chain disruptions, fosters import substitution, and stimulates ancillary sectors, job creation, and economic growth.





Revenue expenditure totals ₹3.65 lakh crore, up 17.24% from last year's estimates. This includes ₹1.58 lakh crore for operations, sustenance, spares, and platform maintenance, ensuring day-to-day readiness alongside salary provisions.





Border infrastructure gains momentum via the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), with capital allocation rising to ₹7,394 crore from ₹7,146.50 crore. Funds will support vital projects like tunnels, bridges, and airfields, enhancing connectivity, regional development, and tourism in strategic border zones.





DRDO's budget climbs to ₹29,100.25 crore, with ₹17,250.25 crore for capital outlay, fuelling indigenous R&D in cutting-edge technologies. Defence pensions, at ₹1.71 lakh crore (a 6.56% increase), will sustain over 34 lakh pensioners through platforms like SPARSH.





This budget weaves security, development, and self-reliance into a cohesive framework, positioning India's armed forces for supremacy while nurturing domestic innovation.





Based On ANI Report







