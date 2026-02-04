



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has highlighted the immense potential of Vizhinjam Port in Thiruvananthapuram after engaging in productive discussions with senior executives from the global shipping giant Maersk.





The meeting, held on Tuesday, focused on bolstering India's maritime ecosystem and exploring avenues for Maersk's expanded presence in the country.





Tharoor shared details of the interaction on X, noting his conversation with Rene Piil Pedersen and Vivek Sharma from Maersk. He described the dialogue as constructive, centring on regional maritime strengthening, the company's growth strategies in India, and methods to harness the nation's extensive maritime capabilities.





A key emphasis of the talks was the strategic significance of Vizhinjam Port, situated in Kerala's capital. Tharoor underscored its pivotal role in elevating India's maritime and logistics prowess, expressing optimism about its future contributions.





He specifically pointed to the port's "immense potential" and discussed Maersk's current projects alongside future priorities.





Tharoor voiced enthusiasm for ongoing collaboration with Maersk as India advances its maritime infrastructure and cements its stature in international shipping and logistics.





This engagement follows recent milestones at the port. On 24 January, Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated capacity augmentation initiatives at Vizhinjam International Seaport, attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior officials, and concessionaire representatives.





The inauguration launched construction for Phases II, III, and IV under an accelerated, integrated development plan. These expansions seek to markedly boost India's container transhipment capacity and fortify the national maritime infrastructure.





Vizhinjam International Seaport began Phase I commercial operations on 3 December 2024, with a designed capacity of 1 million TEUs. It has swiftly outperformed expectations, managing over 1.43 million TEUs and achieving more than 130 per cent capacity utilisation.





The port now boasts direct links to major global routes spanning Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Far East. This connectivity solidifies its status as a vital national transhipment hub.





Minister Sonowal praised the port's swift rollout and expansion as emblematic of India's drive for world-class port facilities. He highlighted how the upgrades will diminish reliance on overseas transhipment centres, streamline logistics, and fuel India's foreign trade expansion.





The augmentation programme includes extending the existing container berth to form India's longest continuous 2-kilometre stretch. The breakwater will grow to 3.88 kilometres, with new container yards created via sea reclamation.





Further enhancements involve adding ship-to-shore and yard cranes to handle next-generation vessels up to 28,000 TEUs. Upon completion, the port will accommodate up to five mother vessels concurrently, boasting an annual throughput of 5.7 million TEUs.





These works stem from a Supplementary Concession Agreement inked in November 2024 between the Kerala government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited. The deal advances the timeline by nearly 17 years, targeting full completion by December 2028.





The project's total investment stands at around ₹16,000 crore, with roughly ₹7,398 crore allocated to the expansion phases. Sonowal linked the development to Maritime Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, fostering a robust, efficient, and competitive maritime sector.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked that Vizhinjam presently serves primarily Indian container ports as a transhipment facility. Post-Phase II, it aims to emerge as a global hub linking Asia, Europe, America, and Africa.





With capacity works underway, Vizhinjam International Seaport is poised to evolve into a regional transhipment powerhouse. This positions India strongly in worldwide maritime trade while driving sustained economic progress.





Tharoor's Maersk discussions align seamlessly with these advancements, signalling heightened private-sector interest. They underscore Vizhinjam's trajectory as a cornerstone of India's logistics ambitions amid intensifying global competition.





