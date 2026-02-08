



Hyderabad-based Sigma Advanced Systems has forged a long-term strategic agreement with Indrajaal, a prominent player in India's defence ecosystem, for the supply of advanced Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems. This partnership marks a significant step in bolstering indigenous capabilities within the nation's defence sector.





The agreement, announced recently, commits Sigma to delivering state-of-the-art radar solutions and EW suites tailored for modern battlefield requirements.





These systems are designed to enhance situational awareness, threat detection, and electronic countermeasures, aligning with India's push towards self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Sigma Advanced Systems, known for its expertise in aerospace and defence electronics, brings cutting-edge technologies such as active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars and integrated EW platforms to the table. Headquartered in Hyderabad, the firm has established itself as a key contributor to projects involving UAVs, missile guidance, and airborne surveillance.





Indrajaal, on the other hand, specialises in layered air defence architectures and has been at the forefront of integrating multi-domain sensor networks. This collaboration will enable Indrajaal to equip its platforms with Sigma's high-performance sensors, potentially for applications in border surveillance and integrated air defence systems.





The deal underscores the growing synergy between private sector innovators and defence integrators in India. It is expected to span several years, with phased deliveries commencing in the near term, and could generate substantial revenue while fostering technology transfer and joint R&D efforts.





This partnership arrives amid heightened geopolitical tensions in South Asia, where robust radar and EW capabilities are vital for deterring aerial threats and maintaining strategic superiority. Industry analysts view it as a model for future collaborations in India's defence manufacturing landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







