The aftermath of IAFs airstrike on Pakistan's Bholari Airbase





Repair efforts are now underway at Pakistan's Bholari Airbase, nearly nine months after an aircraft hangar sustained significant damage during India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





Geo-intelligence and OSINT analyst Damien Symon has shared comparative before-and-after satellite images on X, highlighting visible structural changes that indicate ongoing restoration work.





These images reveal that the hangar roof has been partially removed, suggesting active repairs to the facility struck amid the brief India-Pakistan conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Bholari Airbase, situated in Sindh province less than 100 miles from Karachi, ranks among Pakistan's more modern air facilities, having been commissioned in December 2017.





It houses the Pakistan Air Force's 19 Squadron and an Operational Conversion Unit, both operating F-16A/B Block 15 ADF fighter jets.





The strike occurred on the night of 9–10 May 2025, as part of India's retaliation against Pakistan's attempted missile attacks on Indian military targets.





Commercial satellite imagery analysed at the time showed a wide breach in the hangar's roof, consistent with a high-impact hit reportedly from Indian Air Force BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.





Multiple Western-origin fighters and a Saab 2000 airborne early warning and control aircraft were present at the base during the attack.





Operation Sindoor also targeted other key Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, and Chunian.





Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed casualties from the Bholari strike, stating that six Air Force officers and technicians were killed, with the first martyr in the province identified as Bakhtar Lagari in Ghatki.





Based On UNI Report







