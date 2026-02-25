



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. The visit underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and Israel, marked by robust growth in defence, technology, and innovation sectors.





Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, PM Modi received a formal Guard of Honour, symbolising the high esteem in which Israel holds the Indian leader. Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara, personally greeted PM Modi with a warm hug, a gesture that highlighted the strong personal rapport between the two statesmen.





Netanyahu shared a video of the arrival on the social media platform X, posting: "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi". The message featured the flags of both nations alongside a Namaste emoji, evoking cultural affinity and mutual respect.





This visit comes amid a trajectory of expanding bilateral ties. PM Modi, in a statement before departure, described the partnership as "robust and multifaceted", noting its remarkable dynamism in recent years. He expressed eagerness for discussions to broaden cooperation across key domains.





Anticipation built visibly in Jerusalem ahead of the visit. Indian tricolours adorned shopfronts, community leaders organised welcome events, and Hindi conversations filled neighbourhoods with a significant Indian diaspora presence, reflecting the vibrant expatriate community.





High-level protocols marked the itinerary. Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, joined the reception party. PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and hold bilateral talks with Netanyahu later today.





A historic highlight awaits: PM Modi will address the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. This platform offers a chance to articulate India's vision for shared prosperity and security.





President Herzog echoed the warmth, reposting PM Modi's departure statement on X with the words: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State of Israel and the people of Israel look forward to welcoming you to Israel." His message reinforces the enduring friendship.





The timing of the visit aligns with ongoing global challenges, where India and Israel collaborate closely on defence technologies, cybersecurity, and agriculture innovation. Past joint ventures, from missile systems to water management, exemplify this synergy.





Defence ties, a cornerstone of the relationship, are likely to feature prominently. India's indigenous manufacturing push under Atmanirbhar Bharat resonates with Israel's expertise in drones, radars, and precision-guided munitions, potentially yielding new agreements.





Economic dimensions also loom large. Bilateral trade has surged, with Israeli investments in Indian start-ups and infrastructure projects gaining momentum. Discussions may explore agriculture tech transfers, vital for India's farming sector.





Cultural exchanges add depth. The Indian community's role in Israel—numbering over 50,000—fosters people-to-people links, evident in the festive preparations and multilingual greetings along the visit route.





Geopolitically, the trip signals India's balanced diplomacy in West Asia. Amid regional tensions, PM Modi's engagements reaffirm India's commitment to peace while advancing strategic interests with key partners like Israel.





As evening falls in Tel Aviv, the leaders' brief meeting today sets the stage for substantive outcomes. Observers anticipate announcements on tech collaborations, possibly including AI-driven defence solutions and space exploration pacts.





This visit, five years after Modi's landmark 2021 trip, reaffirms momentum. It positions India as a pivotal player in Israel's innovation ecosystem, while Israel supports India's self-reliance goals.





The embrace at Ben Gurion Airport encapsulates not just personal warmth but a strategic embrace—India and Israel marching together towards a shared future of resilience and progress.





