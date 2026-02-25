



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel, on a two-day state visit from 25 to 26 February 2026, at the invitation of his counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu.





The trip aims to deepen the robust and multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Israel, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years.





Upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, PM Modi received a warm personal welcome from Netanyahu and his wife, Sara. The two leaders shared a heartfelt hug, underscoring the close rapport that has defined their interactions. This gesture highlights the personal chemistry driving bilateral ties at the highest levels.





In a statement before departure, PM Modi described the visit as a key opportunity to expand cooperation across diverse sectors. He emphasised the dynamism in India-Israel relations, noting how the partnership has flourished amid shared interests in defence, technology, and innovation.





Jerusalem buzzed with anticipation ahead of Modi's arrival. Indian tricolours adorned shopfronts, community leaders organised welcome events, and Hindi conversations filled neighbourhoods with a strong Indian diaspora presence. This visible excitement reflects the deep people-to-people bonds strengthening official ties.





Israeli media captured the moment prominently. The Jerusalem Post's front page featured PM Modi waving, with headlines like "Welcome, Modi" and stories on New Delhi's burgeoning partnership with Jerusalem. Such coverage signals Israel's enthusiasm for elevating relations further.





During the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and hold talks with Netanyahu. A highlight will be his address to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, making him the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. This milestone honours the strong democratic and parliamentary linkages between the two nations.





Ahead of the Knesset speech, Modi and Netanyahu will have a brief meeting today. The Prime Minister expressed honour in addressing Israel's legislature, viewing it as a tribute to shared values of democracy and governance.





PM Modi also looks forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora, crediting them for fostering bilateral goodwill. Israel's Indian community has played a pivotal role in building bridges through cultural and economic exchanges.





President Herzog voiced eagerness for the visit in a post on X, reposting Modi's statement. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State of Israel and the people of Israel look forward to welcoming you to Israel," he wrote, reaffirming the warmth of ties.





This visit builds on a foundation of strategic convergence. India and Israel have deepened defence collaboration, including missile systems, drones, and cybersecurity—areas of keen interest amid regional security challenges. Economic ties in agriculture, water management, and start-ups further bolster the partnership.





Modi's trip comes at a time of global geopolitical flux, positioning India as a key player in West Asia. By addressing the Knesset and engaging leaders, he reinforces India's balanced approach to the region while advancing mutual interests in innovation and security.





The warm reception and packed itinerary signal a new chapter in India-Israel relations, promising expanded horizons in trade, technology, and strategic alignment.





ANI







