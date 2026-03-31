



Eutelsat, the European satellite operator and rival to Elon Musk’s Starlink, is actively negotiating with India’s space agency ISRO to broaden its launch options, reported Reuters.





The company, headquartered in France, has been seeking to reduce its reliance on SpaceX and Europe’s Ariane rockets, particularly after losing access to Russia’s Soyuz launchers following the Ukraine war. Chief Executive Jean-François Fallacher confirmed that discussions with ISRO are ongoing, though no agreement has yet been finalised.





The talks come at a time when France and India are deepening their strategic partnership in defence and space. President Emmanuel Macron has urged closer cooperation, warning against dependence on non-European providers.





Fallacher’s visit to New Delhi earlier this year, as part of Macron’s delegation, included meetings with India’s telecoms minister and regulators to explore market access opportunities. India’s vast geography and growing digital ambitions make it a critical market for satellite internet services, and securing launch capacity well in advance is seen as essential.





Eutelsat merged with OneWeb in 2023, combining resources to build a global satellite internet network. OneWeb had already worked with ISRO, which successfully launched 72 of its satellites on the LVM3 rocket.





India is now repositioning its space program, encouraging private sector participation in manufacturing and commercial activity, while ISRO focuses on advanced research and exploration. New Delhi has set an ambitious target of building a $44 billion domestic space economy by 2033.





Currently, Eutelsat operates around 650 satellites and expects to surpass 1,000 in the near future. Airbus is constructing 440 satellites, while upgrades for the European Union’s IRIS² project will further expand the fleet.





Fallacher emphasised that Eutelsat’s approach differs from Starlink’s massive constellation of 10,000 satellites, noting that higher orbital positions reduce the number required. He stressed that the company would scale its network as needed, ordering new satellites whenever capacity becomes a limitation.





Financially, Eutelsat is secure until 2031, having refinanced €5 billion last year, which made the French state its largest shareholder.





The company estimates that it will spend around €2 billion to procure and launch its 440 new satellites by 2030, with launches typically accounting for 30–40% of program costs. Fallacher underlined that no additional funding requests will be made in the near term, reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term stability.





This potential partnership with ISRO highlights both Eutelsat’s strategic diversification and India’s growing role in the global space economy.





It reflects a broader trend of Europe and India aligning more closely in technology and defence, while also positioning Eutelsat to compete more effectively against Starlink in the race to provide global satellite internet coverage.





Reuters







