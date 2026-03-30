

In a significant move to modernise its transport fleet, India has approved the procurement of 60 medium transport aircraft as part of a ₹2.38 lakh crore package cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council. This initiative aims to phase out the Indian Air Force's ageing Soviet-era An-32 and Il-76 platforms.

Among the frontrunners for this multi-billion deal are Lockheed Martin's C-130J Super Hercules, Embraer's KC-390, and Airbus Defence and Space's A400M Atlas.

The A400M stands out as a versatile option, positioned dimensionally between the C-130 and the larger C-17 Globemaster-III. Originally conceived to succeed the C-130 Hercules and the Franco-German Transall C-160, it has already entered service with nations like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan. Its design emphasises rapid deployment of heavy and outsized cargo to austere environments, making it highly relevant for India's diverse operational theatres.





This four-engine turboprop airlifter excels in scenarios inaccessible to heavier strategic jets. Unlike bulkier transports that struggle on unprepared airstrips, the A400M thrives on short, damaged, or unpaved runways. It bridges the gap between tactical medium lifters and strategic heavies, hauling payloads too cumbersome for smaller aircraft over intercontinental distances.





Development of the A400M represents a landmark in multinational collaboration, uniting the governments and industries of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.





Managed by Airbus Military, the project integrates cutting-edge technology, including a two-pilot flight deck with fly-by-wire controls, integrated digital avionics, and night-vision compatibility. This setup supports missions across army, navy, and air force requirements.





One of its standout features is the ability to ferry oversized and heavy loads—such as armoured vehicles, helicopters, or engineering machinery—that exceed the capacity of conventional tactical airlifters.





The aircraft achieves jet-like cruise speeds, blending turboprop efficiency with strategic range. This enables it to match the performance of turbofan-powered jets while operating from forward bases.





With a maximum payload of 37 tonnes, the A400M offers substantial versatility. It climbs to 40,000 feet, attains a top speed of Mach 0.72, and features a cavernous cargo hold with a 4m x 4m cross-section and 340 cubic metres of volume.





Over extended ranges, it doubles the endurance of typical medium airlifters, transporting 20 tonnes up to 3,400 nautical miles.





The aircraft's ramp and cargo bay facilitate swift loading and unloading, accommodating bulky items like fuel trucks, excavators, or humanitarian supplies. Airbus highlights its prowess in delivering aid to remote or disaster-struck areas via rough airstrips, underscoring its dual military and relief role.





Beyond basic transport, the A400M adapts to aerial refuelling with optional pods, extending the endurance of fighter and helicopter fleets. It also supports medical evacuations, configured to carry 66 stretchers, 116 passengers, or a mix of nine pallets and 54 troops. These multifunction capabilities enhance its appeal for the IAF's expeditionary needs.





To date, Airbus reports 178 firm orders, with over 2,00,000 flight hours logged across operators. European air forces dominate its user base, but exports to Asia demonstrate growing global traction.





For India, selecting the A400M could align with 'Make in India' goals through potential local assembly or technology transfer, bolstering indigenous aerospace manufacturing.





As the IAF evaluates contenders, the A400M's proven ruggedness, payload flexibility, and short-field performance position it strongly against rivals. Its integration could significantly enhance strategic airlift in high-altitude regions like Ladakh or island territories, addressing gaps in current fleets.





Agencies







